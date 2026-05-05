Season Ticket Members Invited Inter Miami CF to Host Exclusive Modelo Watch Party for May 9 Match
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members are invited to American Social in Brickell and Fort Lauderdale for an Exclusive Modelo Watch Party on Saturday, May 9, as the Club takes on Toronto FC on the road at BMO Field! Catch all the excitement live while enjoying $6 draft beers and $5 bottled beers during the match, special raffles, and more.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, May 9 (1 p.m. ET Kickoff)
Locations:
American Social in Brickell | 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130
American Social in Fort Lauderdale | 721 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Drink Specials: $6 draft beers, $5 bottled beers
Event Time: 1 p.m. ET | Doors open at 12 p.m. ET
RSVP: Season Ticket Members are asked to RSVP in the form received via email!
Stay tuned for details on an Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Member exclusive Pub Crawl and future Watch Party, both presented by Inter Miami's Official Cerveza, Modelo!
NOT A SEASON TICKET MEMBER?
Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and following the reigning MLS Cup champions by getting your Season Tickets.
Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive opportunities, priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more.
Come out and support the team!
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