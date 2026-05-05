MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced
Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 91st + minute of their match on May 2nd. Atlanta United has violated the policy for the second time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Gerardo Martino. CF Montréal has violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Philippe Eullaffroy.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta United defender Matthew Edwards, midfielder Jay Fortune and CF Montréal midfielder Victor Loturi will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Guilherme an undisclosed amount for violating the league's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 43rd minute of Houston's match against the Colorado Rapids on May 2.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 8th minute of LA's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 2.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026
- Inter Miami CF Defender Ian Fray Fined for Public Criticism - MLS
- LAFC Battles Toluca on Wednesday for a Place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Final - Los Angeles FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- St. Clair and Shaw Visit Somerset Academy to Inspire Our Academy's Rising Stars - Inter Miami CF
- Season Ticket Members Invited Inter Miami CF to Host Exclusive Modelo Watch Party for May 9 Match - Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United Opens Team of the Decade Vote, Presented by Allianz - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Begin TELUS Canadian Championship Campaign against Calgary Blizzard this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Colorado Rapids Sign Homegrown Forward Darren Yapi to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Announces Special Mother's Day Offer - Inter Miami CF
- Haiti to Face Peru in Historic First International Friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5 in Preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire Foundation Releases Tickets for 2026 White Party, Presented by Magellan Corporation - Chicago Fire FC
- STAHLS' Announces Licensing Agreement with Major League Soccer to Provide Jersey Customization Solutions - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.