MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on May 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 91st + minute of their match on May 2nd. Atlanta United has violated the policy for the second time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Gerardo Martino. CF Montréal has violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to the club and Head Coach Philippe Eullaffroy.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta United defender Matthew Edwards, midfielder Jay Fortune and CF Montréal midfielder Victor Loturi will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Guilherme an undisclosed amount for violating the league's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 43rd minute of Houston's match against the Colorado Rapids on May 2.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy midfielder Lucas Sanabria for violating the league's policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 8th minute of LA's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 2.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 5, 2026

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