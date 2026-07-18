France Trains at Inter Miami CF Stadium Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ Third Place Match
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF's top-class facilities hosted one last national team after serving as official training sites and welcoming some of the best teams worldwide as they took on the FIFA World Cup 2026™. On this occasion, the French national team and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé carried out training at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale ahead of facing England in the tournament's third-place play-off at Miami Stadium this Saturday, July 18, at 5 p.m. ET.
Les Bleus enjoyed a stellar run to the semifinals of the tournament. France opened the World Cup with a perfect record to top Group I with nine points, defeating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0, and Norway 1-4. The knockout stages then saw France knock out Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, overcome Paraguay 0-1 in the Round of 16, and post a 2-0 victory against Morocco before falling in the Semifinals against Spain.
Forward Kylian Mbappé has been France's leader thus far and is amongst the top performers at the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The attacker has tallied eight goals so far and is tied with Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.
FIFA World Cup 2026™ Nations Prepare at Inter Miami CF's Facilities
France became the 13th national team to be hosted at the Club's facilities this summer, joining Argentina, Cape Verde, Colombia, Haiti, England, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Turkey, and Venezuela.
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