AAPI Celebration Highlights Exciting Mother's Day Matchup Between LAFC and Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium on Sunday

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







This Mother's Day, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) welcomes the Houston Dynamo to BMO Stadium for the club's AAPI Celebration, presented by Zippy Paws. The MLS Western Conference rumble will cap a jam-packed weekend of MLS action as one of the featured matches on Sunday Night Soccer. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. PT, with the match available to watch on Apple TV as well as throughout Korea on Coupang Play and SPOTV. Fans can also tune into local radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean) or national availability on SiriusXM FC 157.

The Black & Gold (6-2-3; 21 pts) enters the match sitting third in the Western Conference having earned a win and two draws in its last three league games amidst a deep run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals. The cup run added an additional eight matches - four in April and the first week of May alone - on top of LAFC's 11 league games over the first two-and-a-half months of the season.

Meanwhile Houston, with a record of 5-5-0, occupies eighth place in the West and is one of only two teams yet to tie this season. The Texas club comes to town with former LAFC dynamo Mateusz Boguz in tow. The Polish playmaker racked up 18 goals and 11 assists in 60 regular-season games with the Black & Gold before moving to Liga MX giants Cruz Azul at the beginning of the 2025 MLS season.

Overall, LAFC owns an 8-5-6 record against Houston across all competitions, including a 6-2-1 mark at home. A win against Houston would match LAFC's longest winning streak against the Dynamo of three straight victories that began with a 4-2 win on October 12, 2018, and ran through a 3-1 win on September 25, 2019.

Should he appear, LAFC defender Eddie Segura will become the club's all-time MLS appearance leader with 153 regular-season games played for the Black & Gold, surpassing Carlos Vela's 152 appearances. Segura is already the club's all-time appearance leader across all competitions with 197 games played since first signing on loan with LAFC as a 21-year-old from Colombian side Atlético Huila at the tail end of the club's inaugural MLS season.

In addition to the match festivities, the game is also part of the second double-header of the season in conjunction with LAFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team that has helped develop current first team players Nathan Ordaz, Kenny Nielsen, and Jude Terry. LAFC2 faces Real Monarchs at Rawlinson Stadium, which is located one mile north on USC's campus. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. PT.

The game against Houston will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 12, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). For more LAFC stories, fans can tune into LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold, every Saturday at 10 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Kickoff: Sunday, May 10, at 6 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA Media check-in opens: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: Apple TV, Coupang Play & SPOTV (Korea)

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM K-Radio (Korean), SiriusXM FC 157







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.