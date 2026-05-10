Lucky Lead Not Enough for Union

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 2-1 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night. The Union opened the scoring in the 37th minute after benefiting from an own goal by William Sands. New England responded with second half goals in the 61st and 87th minutes.

The Union return to action on Wednesday, May 13, when they travel to Inter&Co Stadium to face Orlando City SC (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

New England Revolution (2) - Philadelphia Union (1)

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA)

Saturday, May 9, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Tori Penso

Assistant Referees: Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt

Fourth Official: Edson Carvajal

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - William Sands (OG) 37'

NE - Luca Langoni (Gil) 61'

NE - Carles Gil (Turgeman) 87'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 34'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (caution) 45'+2

PHI - Agustin Anello (caution) 85'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Geiner Martinez, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield (Olivier Mbaizo 31'), Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 73'), Indiana Vassilev (Malik Jakupovic 73'), Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Bruno Damiani 62'), Ezekiel Alladoh (Agustin Anello 62').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Finn Sundstrom.

New England Revolution: Matt Turner, Peyton Miller, Ethan Kohler, Mamadou Fofana, William Sands, Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf, Carles Gil, Griffin Yow (Diego Fagundez 63'), Luca Langoni (Matt Polster 79'), Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 90'+1).

Substitutes not used: Donovan Parisian, Brayan Ceballos, Andrew Farrell, Malcolm Fry, Jackson Yueill, Marcos Zambrano.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Geiner Martinez made his first MLS start of the season.

Defender Olivier Mbaizo made his first appearance of the season.

Danley Jean Jacques and Olwethu Makhanya both earn their 50th career MLS appearances for the Union.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.