Union and Nashville SC Battle to Stalemate in Scoreless Draw

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, PA - The Philadelphia Union faced Nashville SC on Saturday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In the first half, Philadelphia outshot Nashville 5-1, but were unable to convert. The Union continued to create opportunities in the second half, eventually leading to a scoreless clean sheet against Eastern Conference leaders, Nashville SC.

The Union will travel to Gillette Stadium to face New England Revolution on Saturday, May 9th (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union (0) - Nashville SC (0)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, May 2, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Brian Dunn

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

GOALS/ASSISTS

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Geiner Martinez (caution) 64'

NSH - Daniel Lovitz (caution) 90'+1

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen (Geiner Martínez 15'), Frankie Westfield, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Agustín Anello 69'), Indiana Vassilev (Bruno Damiani 69'), Ezekiel Alladoh, Milan Iloski.

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Philippe Ndinga, Malik Jakupovic.

Nashville SC: Brian Schwake, Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Nájar 62'), Bryan Acosta (Matthew Corcoran 86'), Patrick Yazbek, Shakur Mohammed (Cristian Espinoza 62'), Woobens Pacius (Hany Mukhtar 61'), Ahmed Qasem, Warren Madrigal (Jordan Knight 86').

Substitutes not used: Joe Willis, Jeisson Palacios, Alex Muyl, Reed Baker-Whiting.

TEAM NOTES

Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his 86th MLS clean sheet.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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