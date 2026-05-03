Union and Nashville SC Battle to Stalemate in Scoreless Draw
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, PA - The Philadelphia Union faced Nashville SC on Saturday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In the first half, Philadelphia outshot Nashville 5-1, but were unable to convert. The Union continued to create opportunities in the second half, eventually leading to a scoreless clean sheet against Eastern Conference leaders, Nashville SC.
The Union will travel to Gillette Stadium to face New England Revolution on Saturday, May 9th (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (0) - Nashville SC (0)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, May 2, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Elijio Arreguin
Assistant Referees: Andrew Bigelow, Brian Dunn
Fourth Official: Calin Radosav
VAR: Geoff Gamble
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
GOALS/ASSISTS
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Geiner Martinez (caution) 64'
NSH - Daniel Lovitz (caution) 90'+1
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen (Geiner Martínez 15'), Frankie Westfield, Danley Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Agustín Anello 69'), Indiana Vassilev (Bruno Damiani 69'), Ezekiel Alladoh, Milan Iloski.
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Alejandro Bedoya, Jeremy Rafanello, Ben Bender, Philippe Ndinga, Malik Jakupovic.
Nashville SC: Brian Schwake, Daniel Lovitz, Maxwell Woledzi, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer (Andy Nájar 62'), Bryan Acosta (Matthew Corcoran 86'), Patrick Yazbek, Shakur Mohammed (Cristian Espinoza 62'), Woobens Pacius (Hany Mukhtar 61'), Ahmed Qasem, Warren Madrigal (Jordan Knight 86').
Substitutes not used: Joe Willis, Jeisson Palacios, Alex Muyl, Reed Baker-Whiting.
TEAM NOTES
Goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his 86th MLS clean sheet.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- Cuypers Scores Twice for Third Straight Match in Loss against FC Cincinnati - Chicago Fire FC
- Evander's First Career Hat Trick Earns FC Cincinnati 3-2 Win against Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Union and Nashville SC Battle to Stalemate in Scoreless Draw - Philadelphia Union
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Houston, 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Martín Ojeda's Hat Trick Leads Orlando City SC to 4-3 Road Win over Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Match Best-Ever Home Start with 1-0 Win over Charlotte FC - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Road Draw at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Road Victory at Red Bull New York - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Extends Road Winning Streak to Four Matches - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominate Portland 2-0 to Earn First Clean Sheet of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Timbers Suffer 2-0 Road Result against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Rallies for 1-1 Draw against Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.