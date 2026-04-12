Union secure road victory in Montréal

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to Stade Saputo Stadium to face CF Montréal on Saturday, securing a 2-1 victory on the road. CF Montréal opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute through Iván Jaime. In the second half, defender Japhet Sery Larsen scored the equalizer in the 55th minute, marking his first career MLS goal. Midfielder Jesús Bueno scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute to secure all three points for Philadelphia.

The Union will return to Subaru Park on Saturday, April 18th to face D.C. United (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

CF Montréal (1) - Philadelphia Union (2)

Stade Saputo (Montreal, QC)

Saturday, April 11, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Lyes Arfa, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official:Pierre-Luc Lauziere

VAR: Michael Radchuk

VAR Assistant: TJ Zablocki

GOALS/ASSISTS

MLT- Iván Jaime (Morales) 23'

PHI - Japhet Sery Larsen (Iloski) 55'

PHI - Jesús Bueno (Alladoh, Harriel) 70'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MLT-Thomas Gillier (caution) 22'

MLT- Prince Owusu (caution) 37'

MLT- Victor Loturi (caution) 43'

PHI- Japhet Sery Larsen (caution) 45'+6

PHI- Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 59'

PHI- Bruno Damiani (caution) 85'

PHI- Jovan Lukic (caution) 90'+6

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel, Olwethu Makhanya, Japhet Sery Larsen (Phillipe Ndinga 81'), Frankie Westfield; Ben Bender (Ezekiel Alladoh 66'), Jesus Bueno, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Cavan Sullivan 88') ; Bruno Damiani, Milan Iloski (Alejandro Bedoya 81').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick; Geiner Martinez, Finn Sundstrom, Jeremy Rafanello, Malik Jakupovic.

FC Montréal: Thomas Gillier, Luca Petrasso, Efraín Morales (Tomas Aviles 70'),Brayan Vera, Dawid Bugaj, Matty Longstaff, Victor Loturi (Olger Escobar 82'), Iván Jaime, Wiki Carmona (Fabian Herbers 37' (Mahala Opoku 82'), Dagur Thorhallsson (Hennadii Synchuk 70'), Prince Owusu.

Substitutes not used: Sébastian Breza, Samuel Piette, Daniel Rios, Brandan Craig.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Japhet Sery Larsen scored his first career goal.

Midfielder Jesús Bueno scored his first goal of the MLS regular season.

Ezekiel Alladoh registered his first career MLS assist.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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