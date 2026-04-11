The Assist: Orlando City SC At Columbus Crew - April 12, 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, April 12, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, Columbus, Ohio

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City has enjoyed sustained success against the Columbus Crew, posting nine wins and two draws in 14 regular-season meetings since October 2018 and taking four points from the Black & Gold across two matches in 2025 as Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić both found the scoresheet.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda has haunted Columbus throughout his Lions career, recording two goals and three assists in just 408 minutes against the Crew, while fellow Designated Player Marco Pašalić also scored in the clubs' most recent meeting during the 2025 season.

The Lions return to the road Sunday night to face Columbus as part of a four-match away stretch, continuing a monthlong swing that concludes April 15 with a trip to FC Naples in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Quote of the Week:

"Columbus is a team that has been doing a really good job in this last period of time. I think they're finding the performance they want right now, and it's a team with players at a good level. We'll be there ready to compete, to fight and to do what we know how to do with our plan and our ideas, and hopefully we can have the game we want."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 0, LAFC 6 (4/4/26, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: David Brekalo (OG), Denis Bouanga (3), Sergi Palencia, Tyler Boyd

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Crew's Last Match: Columbus 3, Atlanta 1 (4/4/26, Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Wessam Abou Ali (2), Max Arfsten; Aleksey Miranchuk

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 10-9-5 (Home: 7-4-2, Away: 3-5-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, CLB 1 (10/4/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City at FC Naples

Date & Time: Weds., April 15, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Naples, Fla.

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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