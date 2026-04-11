Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without six players for the match. Defender Max Murray is joined on the sidelines by Alonso Martínez, Máximo Carrizo, Thiago Martins, Andrés Perea, and Drew Baiera.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg

Max Murray - OUT - Leg

Máximo Carrioz - OUT - Leg

Thiago Martins - OUT - Leg

Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC

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