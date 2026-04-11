Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without six players for the match. Defender Max Murray is joined on the sidelines by Alonso Martínez, Máximo Carrizo, Thiago Martins, Andrés Perea, and Drew Baiera.
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Player Availability Report
Alonso Martínez - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Leg
Max Murray - OUT - Leg
Máximo Carrioz - OUT - Leg
Thiago Martins - OUT - Leg
Drew Baiera - OUT - Leg
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
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