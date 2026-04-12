Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to the Colorado Rapids

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Houston Dynamo FC fell 6-2 on the road to the Colorado Rapids earlier this evening. Attacker Guilherme finished the night with two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) and now ranks third in Major League Soccer with nine total goal contributions.

Colorado took the lead in the fifth minute when Kosi Thompson found the back of the net following a cross into the box from Dante Sealy.

Josh Atencio doubled the Rapids' lead in the 17th minute with a long-range shot that found the bottom left corner.

Colorado scored their third of the match in the 53rd minute when Thompson found the bottom right corner to complete his brace.

Foward Lawrence Ennali pulled one back for Houston in the 69th minute after dribbling inside the box and cutting to his right for a powerful strike that found the top right corner for his second goal of the season. Guilherme recorded his fourth assist of the season on the play.

Rafael Navarro scored Colorado's fourth goal of the night in the 73rd minute with a right-footed shot inside the box following a pass from Georgi Minoungou.

Colorado added to their lead in second half stoppage time when a cross from Noah Cobb deflected off defender Felipe Andrade and into the back of the net.

However, Houston pulled one back again two minutes later after Guilherme found the inside of the near post from outside the box. The goal marked the 100 th of his career and his fifth of the season.

Colorado scored their final goal of the night in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time after Navarro converted a penalty kick after Héctor Herrera was deemed to have foul a Colorado player inside the box.

Houston's first dangerous chance came in the second minute of the match when a long throw in from midfielder Duane Holmes was redirected into the center of the box by Andrade, setting up a right-footed volley from attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz that carried just over the crossbar.

Guilherme put a shot on target in the 19th minute with a right-footed strike that forced a diving save from Zack Steffen.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 32nd minute, diving to his right to deny a shot from Darren Yapi. The shot stopper finished the night with three saves.

Holmes almost put the Dynamo on the board in the 36th minute when Guilherme found the midfielder running towards the box. Holmes took a touch and fired a shot that forced another diving save from Steffen.

Holmes had another shot on target in the 44th minute when a blocked shot landed in front of the 31-year-old for a right-footed volley that hit the near post. Shortly afterwards, Guilherme had a powerful shot of his own that was saved by Steffen.

Midfielder Agustín Bouzat took his chances from deep in the 46th minute with a powerful strike that found the hands of the Colorado goalkeeper.

Guilherme had his third shot on goal in the 66th minute after quickly cutting to his right and firing a shot towards the hands of Steffen.

The Dynamo return to Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, April 15, for their opening 2026 U.S. Open Cup match versus USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC. Fans can secure Round of 32 tickets HERE or watch the match live via Paramount+.

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Colorado Rapids (4-3-0, 12 pts.) 6-2 Houston Dynamo FC (2-4-0, 6 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 6

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Colorado Rapids

2 4 6

Houston Dynamo FC

0 2 2

COL: Kosi Thompson 1 (Dante Sealy 3) 5'

COL: Josh Atencio 1 (Rafael Navarro 4) 17'

COL: Kosi Thompson 2 (unassisted) 53'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali 2 (Guilherme 4) 69'

COL: Rafael Navarro 4 (Georgi Minoungou 1) 73'

COL: Felipe Andrade (own goal) 90'+1'

HOU: Guilherme 5 (unassisted) 90'+3'

COL: Rafael Navarro 5 (unassisted) 90'+5'

Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen (C); Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson (Noah Cobb 74'); Wayne Frederick, Hamzat Ojediran (Keegan Rosenberry 58'), Josh Atencio, Paxten Aaronson; Darren Yapi (Georgi Minoungou 68'), Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy (Alexis Manyoma 72')

Unused substitutes: Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Erik Sviatchenko (Agustin Resch 72'), Antônio Carlos (C), Duane Holmes (Aliyu Ibrahim 59'); Diadié Samassékou, Agustín Bouzat (Héctor Herrera 60'), Lawrence Ennali; Guilherme, Ezequiel Ponce (Ondřej Lingr 85'), Mateusz Bogusz (Nick Markanich 85')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Sam Vines, Franco Negri, Blake Gillingham

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Agustin Resch (caution; foul) 77'

COL: Wayne Frederick (caution; foul) 89'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant: Micheal Barwegen

Assistant: Kali Smith

Fourth Official: Joe Dickerson

VAR: Lukasz Szpala

Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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