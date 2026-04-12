FC Cincinnati Rallies to Draw Toronto FC on the Road
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
TORONTO - FC Cincinnati played to a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC Saturday afternoon at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Orange and Blue (2-4-1, 7 points) tally their first road point of the season with the result against Toronto.
Both goals came in the final seven minutes of the match after the Orange and Blue were reduced to 10-men in the 71st minute following a second yellow card issued to Kévin Denkey. Toronto were able to pressure for a Cincinnati own goal in the 83rd minute.
Kenji Mboma Dem responded with his first career MLS goal to earn the Orange and Blue a point on the road in the second minute of second half stoppage time. Mboma Dem opens his league goal scoring account after scoring a brace against O&M FC in Leg Two of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One meeting back in February.
FC Cincinnati return to TQL Stadium on Saturday, April 18 to host Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
GAME NOTES
FC Cincinnati earn their first road point of the season following the 1-1 draw against Toronto.
Kenji Mboma Dem scored his first career MLS goal in the 71st minute. Mboma Dem has now scored three goals across all competitions this season after scoring two goals against O&M FC in Leg Two of Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC
Date: April 11, 2026
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Venue: BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Kickoff: 1:10 p.m. ET
Weather: 48 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
TOR: 0-1-1
CIN: 0-1-1
TOR - Gilberto Flores (OG) 83'
CIN - Kenji Mboma Dem (Jabbari, Gidi) 90'+2
LINEUPS
CIN: Roman Celentano, Gilberto Flores, Matt Miazga (C) (Kyle Smith 62'), Nick Hagglund, Bryan Ramirez (Kenji Mboma Dem 88'), Samuel Gidi, Pavel Bucha (Gerardo Valenzuela 88'), Ender Echenique (Obinna Nwobodo 90'+4), Evander, Tom Barlow (Ayoub Jabbari 62'), Kévin Denkey
Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Tah Brian Anunga, Stiven Jimenez, Andrei Chirila
Head Coach: Pat Noonan
TOR: Luka Gavran, Matheus Pereira (Kobe Franklin 82'), Zane Monlouis (Lazar Stefanovic 82'), Benjamin Kuscevic, Richie Laryea, Jose Cifuentes (Emilio Aristizabal 82'), Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio (C), Daniel Salloi, Josh Sargent, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Malik Henry 82')
Substitutes not used: Adisa De Rosario, William Yarbrough, Jahmarie Nolan, Markus Cimermancic, Richard Chukwu
Head Coach: Robin Fraser
STATS SUMMARY: TOR/CIN
Shots: 9 / 7
Shots on Goal: 4 / 4
Saves: 3 / 4
Corner Kicks: 7 / 4
Fouls: 15 / 20
Offside: 1 / 0
Possession: 50.3 / 49.7
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Benjamin Kuscevic (Yellow Card) 38'
TOR - Jonathan Osorio (Yellow Card) 45'+4
CIN - Kévin Denkey (Yellow Card) 69'
CIN - Kévin Denkey (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 71'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ricardo Fierro
Ast. Referees: Eric Weisbrod, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth Official: Mario Al Ayass
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
AVAR: Tom Supple
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- Timbers Defeat LAFC 2-1 in Stoppage Time at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Rallies to Draw Toronto FC on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Drops First Game of the Season, 2-1, at Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC
- Union secure road victory in Montréal - Philadelphia Union
- Sporting KC Announces "Soccer Capital Summer" Series of Events at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- The Assist: Orlando City SC At Columbus Crew - April 12, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
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