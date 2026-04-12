Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, at Chicago Fire FC
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
Chicago Fire FC's Philip Zinckernagel and Atlanta United's Matías Galarza in action
(Atlanta United FC)
CHICAGO - Atlanta United fell 1-0 to Chicago Fire FC Saturday night at Soldier Field. Miguel Almirón made his 100th MLS regular season appearance, becoming the sixth player in club history to reach the century mark.
After an even first 10 minutes of the match, Chicago scored the opening goal in the 13th minute through Maren Haile-Selassie. Philip Zinckernagel carried the ball into the right side of the box and delivered a cross to Jonathan Bamba in the center who quickly laid it off for Haile-Selassie to pass into the right corner of the goal.
Atlanta responded immediately with a pair of chances, first from a Tomás Jacob header that nearly found the top-left corner of the goal but hit the outside of the post. In the 17th minute, Saba Lobjanidze collected a cross on the right side of the box and lofted the ball back across goal. Stian Gregersen attacked the cross and directed a header on target that was cleared off the line by Chicago defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
Atlanta continued to put pressure on Chicago and had another opportunity to level the match in the 31st minute as Elías Báez dribbled toward the end line before playing a cut back to Latte Lath at the edge of the six-yard box, however the striker's volley attempt went wide.
Chicago had two shot attempts hit the woodwork in the 39th and 40th minutes. Andrew Gutman's free header off a Anton Saletros cross struck the right post before Bamba directed an attempt off the crossbar a minute later.
Atlanta's first opportunity of the second half came in the 56th minute as Almirón took a corner kick that Báez headed directly at Chris Brady.
Lucas Hoyos made a strong save on Gutman in the 73rd minute after the left back dribbled toward the center of the box and fired a powerful shot on goal. Hoyos made another key save on a shot from Bamba from the edge of the box in the 83rd minute to keep Atlanta within a goal.
Atlanta had an opportunity to level the match in the final minute of stoppage time as Almirón and Cayman Togashi each tried to direct a loose ball in the box on target, however each attempt from close range was saved or blocked.
Atlanta United (1-5-1, 4 points) returns to action Wednesday, April 15 when it travels to take on Chattanooga FC at Finley Stadium in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (7:30 p.m. ET, Paramount+, 92.9 The Game).
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 19-18 Atlanta
Shots on target: 5-3 Atlanta
Corner kicks: 11-6 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 13-5 Chicago
xG: 1.9 - 1.3 Chicago
Possession: 54-46 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 88-83 Atlanta
Scoring
CHI - Maren Haile-Selassie (Bamba, Zinckernagel) 13'
Disciplinary
ATL - Tomás Jacob 3'
CHI - Philip Zinckernagel 8'
CHI - Leonardo Barroso 48'
Notes:
Miguel Almirón made his 100th MLS regular season appearance, becoming the sixth player in club history to reach the century mark.
Cayman Togashi made his first appearance of the season.
Atlanta won a season-high 11 corners tonight
Matias Galarza returned to the starting lineup and led the team in Duels Won (7) and Chances Created (4)
Attendance: 17,764
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elías Báez (Pedro Amador - 78')
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Tomás Jacob
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Matías Galarza (Jay Fortune - 88')
M: Cooper Sanchez (Steven Alzate - 66')
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Luke Brennan - 78')
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Latte Lath (Cayman Togashi - 78')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Juan Berrocal
Ronald Hernández
Matt Edwards
CHICAGO FIRE FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Chris Brady
D: Andrew Gutman
D: Jack Elliot (c)
D: Leonardo Barroso (Jonathan Dean - 68')
D: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
M: Robin Lod
M: Dje D'Avilla (Mauricio Pineda - 68')
M: Anton Salétros
M: Maren Haile-Selassie
F: Jonathan Bamba (Puso Dithejane - 89')
F: Philip Zinckernagel (Jason Shokalook - 89')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Viktor Radojevic
Joel Waterman
David Poreba
Sergio Oregel
OFFICIALS
Drew Fischer (referee), Ryan Graves (assistant), Gerard-Kader Lebuis (assistant), Matthew Thompson (fourth), Danielle Chesky (VAR), Mike Kampmeinert (AVAR)
Images from this story
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Chicago Fire FC's Philip Zinckernagel and Atlanta United's Matías Galarza in action
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