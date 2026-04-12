Thompson, Navarro Braces Propel Rapids to 6-2 Rout of Houston Dynamo

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado has scored 19 goals in the first seven matches of the season, surpassing the previous record set in 1998 (15 goals).

D Kosi Thompson recorded his first and second goals for the Rapids in his club debut.

Thompson became the third Rapids player to record a brace in their club debut and the first since 2001 (Raul Diaz Arce). Thompson joins Marcelo Balboa (1996) as the only defenders in club history to record a brace in their club debuts.

Thompson also recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids on Josh Atencio's goal, bringing his goal contributions on the night to three.

M Josh Atencio scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.

F Rafael Navarro recorded his third and fourth goals of the season, marking his 33rd goal with the Rapids. The goal moves him into sole possession for 6th-most goals in Rapids history.

Navarro also recorded his fourth assist of the season and the 14th of his MLS career. This is his eighth goal contribution in five games.

M Georgi Minoungou recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids, delivering the pass for Rafael Navarro's goal.

F Dante Sealy recorded his third assist of the season on and the sixth of his MLS career.

The Rapids have now had three players this season record their first goal for the club in their home debuts (Ojediran, Herrington, Thompson).

Scoring Summary

COL - 6 (Kosi Thompson 5', 53', Josh Atencio 17', Rafael Navarro 73', 90+5', own goal 90+1')

HOU - 2 (Lawrence Ennali 69', Guilherme Santos 90+3')

Lineup

Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson (Noah Cobb 72'), Dante Sealy (Alexis Manyoma 72'), Hamzat Ojediran (Keegan Rosenberry 55'), Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Darren Yapi (Georgie Minoungou 68'), Rafael Navarro

Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Up Next

The Rapids will begin their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Tuesday, April 14 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to take on Union Omaha in the Round of 32. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on the U.S. Soccer YouTube page.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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