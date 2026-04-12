Thompson, Navarro Braces Propel Rapids to 6-2 Rout of Houston Dynamo
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Colorado has scored 19 goals in the first seven matches of the season, surpassing the previous record set in 1998 (15 goals).
D Kosi Thompson recorded his first and second goals for the Rapids in his club debut.
Thompson became the third Rapids player to record a brace in their club debut and the first since 2001 (Raul Diaz Arce). Thompson joins Marcelo Balboa (1996) as the only defenders in club history to record a brace in their club debuts.
Thompson also recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids on Josh Atencio's goal, bringing his goal contributions on the night to three.
M Josh Atencio scored his first goal as a member of the Rapids.
F Rafael Navarro recorded his third and fourth goals of the season, marking his 33rd goal with the Rapids. The goal moves him into sole possession for 6th-most goals in Rapids history.
Navarro also recorded his fourth assist of the season and the 14th of his MLS career. This is his eighth goal contribution in five games.
M Georgi Minoungou recorded his first assist as a member of the Rapids, delivering the pass for Rafael Navarro's goal.
F Dante Sealy recorded his third assist of the season on and the sixth of his MLS career.
The Rapids have now had three players this season record their first goal for the club in their home debuts (Ojediran, Herrington, Thompson).
Scoring Summary
COL - 6 (Kosi Thompson 5', 53', Josh Atencio 17', Rafael Navarro 73', 90+5', own goal 90+1')
HOU - 2 (Lawrence Ennali 69', Guilherme Santos 90+3')
Lineup
Zack Steffen (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson (Noah Cobb 72'), Dante Sealy (Alexis Manyoma 72'), Hamzat Ojediran (Keegan Rosenberry 55'), Paxten Aaronson, Josh Atencio, Wayne Frederick, Darren Yapi (Georgie Minoungou 68'), Rafael Navarro
Substitutes: Nico Hansen, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Mamadou Billo Diop, Kimani Stewart-Baynes
Up Next
The Rapids will begin their 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Tuesday, April 14 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park to take on Union Omaha in the Round of 32. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on the U.S. Soccer YouTube page.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to the Colorado Rapids - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Suffers 3-1 Loss to San Jose - Sporting Kansas City
- San Jose Sweeps SKC for First Time Since 2015 - San Jose Earthquakes
- D.C. United Lose, 1-0, against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium - D.C. United
- Kenji Mboma Dem and FC Cincinnati Fight Back to Earn a Point in Dramatic 1-1 Draw at Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls, 1-0, at Chicago Fire FC - Atlanta United FC
- Thompson, Navarro Braces Propel Rapids to 6-2 Rout of Houston Dynamo - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus St. Louis CITY SC - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF and Red Bull New York Play out 2-2 Draw at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Earn Second Straight Shutout Win with 1-0 Victory over D.C. United - New England Revolution
- Late Surge Not Enough, Charlotte Falls to Nashville - Charlotte FC
- 'Caps Move to Top of MLS Table as Club Record Start Continues - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF and Red Bull New York Play out 2-2 Draw at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Remains Atop East with 2-1 Win at Charlotte FC - Nashville SC
- Vancouver Whitecaps Scores 2-0 Win over Visiting New York City FC - New York City FC
- Timbers Defeat LAFC 2-1 in Stoppage Time at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Rallies to Draw Toronto FC on the Road - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Drops First Game of the Season, 2-1, at Portland Timbers - Los Angeles FC
- Union secure road victory in Montréal - Philadelphia Union
- Sporting KC Announces "Soccer Capital Summer" Series of Events at Sporting Park - Sporting Kansas City
- The Assist: Orlando City SC At Columbus Crew - April 12, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC
- Availability Report: Six Absent against Vancouver - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Thompson, Navarro Braces Propel Rapids to 6-2 Rout of Houston Dynamo
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
- Preview: Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston
- Colorado Rapids to Reimagine Club Identity, Informed by Fan Insight
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Toronto 3-2