Late Surge Not Enough, Charlotte Falls to Nashville
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Despite a spirited and admirable late charge, Charlotte FC fell at home to Nashville SC 1-2.
Nashville struck first in the 14th minute. Midfielder Edvard Tagseth hit an impressive left-footed shot that found its way past Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, despite his best efforts.
The visitors netted another goal in the 62nd minute. A shot from midfielder Patrick Yazbek ricocheted off a Charlotte defender before landing in the goal.
Charlotte had an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Idan Toklomati drew a penalty in the 64th minute. However, Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake denied Toklomati and preserved his side's advantage.
Archie Goodwin converted on a penalty kick in the 90th minute to provide Charlotte with a late spark.
Although The Crown displayed pace and urgency in stoppage time, they were unable to find another goal.
Nineteen-year-old Rodolfo Aloko made his MLS debut in the 83rd minute. The Crown signed Aloko to a first-team contract from Crown Legacy FC on Friday.
Charlotte FC's next fixture occurs on Wednesday night against Charlotte Independence in U.S. Open Cup action. Following that, Charlotte FC embarks on a three-game road trip in league play, beginning in New York City next Saturday.
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