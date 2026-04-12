Inter Miami CF and Red Bull New York Play out 2-2 Draw at Nu Stadium
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (3W-1L-3D, 12 points) earned a point with a 2-2 draw at home against Red Bull New York in MLS regular season action. Attackers Mateo Silvetti and Germán Berterame were on target in our second match at Nu Stadium as Inter Miami extended its unbeaten run to six this regular season.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; Silvetti, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Leo Messi and Berterame led the team in attack.
Match Action
The visitors opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Jorge Ruvalcaba scoring for RBNY.
Inter Miami persistently pushed for the equalizer throughout the remainder of the first 45 minutes, finishing with four shots on target in the half, and ultimately levelled the scoring through Silvetti in the second minute of stoppage time. Bright started off the play in midfield with a ball to find De Paul out wide down the right flank, who then delivered an inch-perfect cross for Silvetti at the back post, where the young Argentine attacker slotted the ball away with a first-time right footed finish. The goal was Silvetti's second this regular season, while the assist was the first for De Paul this league campaign.
Inter Miami kicked off the second half with the same momentum and nearly took the lead with an attempt from Messi from inside the box in the 49th minute.
It didn't take long for the hosts to score though, as Berterame struck from the center of the box in the 55th minute to record his first goal in Inter Miami colors. Messi, meanwhile, picked up his first assist of the regular season with the pass from the top of the box. Additionally, pressure applied by Homegrown attacker Daniel Pinter was key in the ball recovery in RBNY's half that led to the goal. ¬â¹
RBNY equalized in the 77th minute with a goal from Adri Mehmeti.
The 2-2 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to earn a point and extend its unbeaten run this regular season to six
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado next Saturday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 55%
RBNY - 45%
Shots:
MIA - 16
RBNY - 5
Saves:
MIA - 0
RBNY - 5
Corners:
MIA - 12
RBNY - 3
Fouls:
MIA - 9
RBNY - 14
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