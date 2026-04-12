Vancouver Whitecaps Scores 2-0 Win over Visiting New York City FC

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC fell 2-0 to the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place. Mathías Laborda opened the scoring late in the first-half, before Brian White added a second in the 86th minute. The visitors created chances on the night but were unable to find a breakthrough.

Match Recap

New York City FC made the long trip to BC Place this weekend to take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The two sides sat second in their respective conferences and were keen to keep pace with those at the top of the table.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the team that faced St. Louis CITY last time out, with Raul Gustavo coming in for the injured Thiago Martins.

The hosts started quickly, and Brian White was handed a chance to put Vancouver in front inside the opening minute. Thankfully for New York City, his header landed wide of the target.

In the 10th minute, it was the turn of the visitors to go close as Nicolás Fernández Mercau chased down a backpass and nearly turned an interception into a goal.

The two teams continued to trade possession before a clever pass inside gave White the chance to run through on goal. The forward hesitated to shoot, allowing Kevin O'Toole to close the gap and put in a vital block.

New York City responded minutes later through a brilliant cross from Tayvon Gray to Hannes Wolf at the back post. The Austrian forward attempted a volleyed finish but could not keep it on frame.

White was finally able to test Matt Freese on the half-hour mark after getting free at a corner. The forward powered a header toward goal, but Freese claimed it comfortably.

Freese was again on hand minutes later when Thomas Müller found White just inside the area. White produced a snapshot on the turn, but Freese did well to get down low and parry it away from danger.

New York City then engineered a good chance of their own after smart combination play in the final third gave Fernández Mercau the ball on the edge of the box. Unfortunately, his shot from distance was charged down and blocked.

Freese was enjoying a strong first half, and arguably his finest save came with halftime approaching. Once again, White was found with a cross and forced a brilliant reaction save from Freese with a header.

Vancouver would claim the lead on the stroke of halftime after a free kick to the back post was nudged home by Mathías Laborda.

The second half began with early pressure from Vancouver as Müller and Sebastian Berhalter registered early looks on goal-Freese producing solid saves in both instances.

New York City responded by earning two dangerous free kicks in quick succession. In both instances, Fernández Mercau was the man fouled, but neither effort produced the desired goal.

Another chance followed after a quick breakaway allowed Agustín Ojeda to pull the ball back for Aiden O'Neill. His controlled effort looked goal-bound before being blocked by a Vancouver defender.

The 63rd minute saw a first change for New York City as Talles Magno replaced Wolf.

Minutes later, Bruno Caicedo attempted to double Vancouver's advantage but was denied thanks to a great block from Kai Trewin.

A second New York City change arrived in the 78th minute, marking a welcome return for Malachi Jones after a period out through injury, with the speedy winger replacing Ojeda.

Just after that introduction, White was once again the man on hand for Vancouver with a shot from just inside the area that Freese tipped around the post. He followed that up a minute later with another effort that required an intervention from Freese.

In the 86th minute, White was able to find the net with a header from close range.

Jansen opted to make a double change in the wake of that goal as Jonny Shore and Arnau Farnos replaced O'Neill and Keaton Parks-Farnos making his MLS debut for New York City FC.

That would prove to be the last action of note, as New York City FC suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Westchester FC on Tuesday, April 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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