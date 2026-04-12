Timbers Defeat LAFC 2-1 in Stoppage Time at Providence Park
Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers served LAFC their first loss of 2026 with a 2-1 victory at Providence Park on Saturday afternoon. Kristoffer Velde opened Portland's account with his team-leading third goal of the season in the 32nd minute. LAFC would then equalize in the 49th minute, but the Timbers secured three points in the last 30 seconds of the match with a headed goal from Kevin Kelsy.
Goal Scorers and Playmakers
Kristoffer Velde scored his team-leading third goal of the season, while also recording an assist in the match. Kevin Kelsy notched his first goal of 2026, becoming the ninth player to score for Portland through seven matches. Cole Bassett tallied his second assist for the Timbers in his third appearance this season. José Caicedo and Brandon Bye both recorded their first goal contributions in Green and Gold with assists today.
Goal-Scoring Plays
POR - Kristoffer Velde (Cole Bassett, José Caicedo), 32nd minute: From the halfway mark, Cole Bassett played the ball centrally for Kristoffer Velde to run onto. Velde carried the ball to the top of the box where he fired a low driven shot inside of the far post.
LAFC - Jude Terry (Matthew Evans, Denis Bouanga), 49th minute: Matthew Evans laid the ball off outside of the box for Jude Terry, who curled a first-time shot into the upper right corner of the goal.
POR - Kevin Kelsy (Brandon Bye, Kristoffer Velde), 90+6 minute: From the left wing, Kristoffer Velde delivered a long cross to the back post. Brandon Bye headed the ball down into the six-yard area for Kevin Kelsy, who finished the play with a header into the back of the net.
Notes
The Timbers served LAFC their first loss of the season.
Portland's first goal came as LAFC's first conceded goal of the 2026 campaign.
Kristoffer Velde scored his team-leading third goal of the season.
Velde also registered an assist in the match.
Kevin Kelsy notched his first goal of 2026.
Cole Bassett tallied his second assist for the Timbers.
Notably, Bassett has registered two assists in three appearances for Portland.
Bassett's assist marked his 25th in his MLS career.
José Caicedo and Brandon Bye both recorded their first goal contributions in Green and Gold with assists today.
Next Game
The Timbers will travel to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 18. Kickoff at Allianz Field is set for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) onApple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (2-4-1, 7pts) vs. LAFC (5-1-1, 16pts)
April 11, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 1 1 2
LAFC 0 1 1
Scoring Summary:
POR: Velde (Bassett, Caicedo), 32
LAFC: Terry (Bouanga), 49
POR: Kelsy (Bye, Velde), 90+6
Misconduct Summary:
POR: Fory (caution), 7
LAFC: Evans (caution), 14
LAFC: Smoliakov (caution), 58
POR: Velde (caution), 82
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D Bonetig, D Fory (Smith, 63), M Bassett (Lassiter, 89), M Caicedo, M Da Costa, F Velde (Chara, 90+7), F Antony (Aravena, 71), F Mora Š (Kelsy, 90)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, M Ortiz
TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (three players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Aravena, 2); FOULS: 9 (Velde and Caicedo, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4
LAFC: GK Hasal (Carter,30), D Hollingshead Š, D Smoliakov (Raposo, 76), D Nielsen (Porteous, 56), D Tafari, M Terry, M Choiniere (Tillman, 46), M Evans (Delgado, 56), F Ordaz, F Bouanga (Shaffelburg, 68), F Boyd
Substitutes Not Used: D Segura, F Ebobisse, F Martinez
TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Boyd, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 9 (nine players tied, 1); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 6
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Chris Elliot
Fourth Official: Lorenzo Hernandez
VAR: Chris Penso
Attendance: 24,686
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
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