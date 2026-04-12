FC Dallas Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus St. Louis CITY SC

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (2-1-3, 9 points) played to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis CITY SC at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Deedson scored Dallas' lone goal of the match.

GOAL NUMBER ONE FOR DEEDSON

Haitian wingback Deedson made his first start and scored his first goal for FC Dallas. He found the net in the 48th minute off an assist from forward Petar Musa. Deedson recently returned from international duty with Haiti, which qualified for the FIFA World Cup for just the second time in the nation's history.

EL PARCE DEBUTA EN CASA

Dallas' No. 10 made his Toyota Stadium debut after entering in the 67th minute. Moreno made his club debut in the previous match at D.C. United on April 4.

PROTECTING HOME TURF

Following tonight's result, Dallas is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches in MLS regular-season play dating back to Aug. 9, 2025. The Hoops remain unbeaten at home in 2026 with two wins and three draws.

REPRESENT THE HOMETOWN

Homegrown goalkeeper Michael Collodi made four saves, including a stoppage-time stop to help Dallas remain unbeaten at home this season. His four saves were one shy of his season high.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its regular-season sellout streak to 39 consecutive matches, drawing 11,004 fans. Including one playoff match, the club has sold out 40 straight MLS home matches at Toyota Stadium, the longest streak in club history.

FC DALLAS ON LOCAL TV

On Tuesday, April 14, from 7-9 p.m. CT on KDFI More 27, FC Dallas Rewind will replay Dallas' 1-1 home draw versus St. Louis CITY SC.

FC Dallas has partnered with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick, a World Cup-driven show for North Texas soccer fans. All episodes are currently streaming for free on FOX LOCAL.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy on April 18 for Star Wars Night, presented by UT Southwestern. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and will air on Apple TV. Listen to the match on the official FC Dallas App or join the radio crew in the booth with an interactive live stream of the broadcast on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I just spoke to the group, and I didn't recognize us in the first 45 minutes. The team you've been watching had not lost its mentality in any half this season, but we did tonight. They (St. Louis) were stronger in challenges, won more aerial duels and had the better edge. Credit to them, they came in with something to prove and showed it. I was proud of the start to the second half. We got the goal we needed because of a shift in mentality. Petar stepped in aggressively to win the ball and set up the goal. But we have to be better at managing those moments. You can't sit back. You have to keep pushing for the second goal. I'm disappointed with the goal we conceded. It was a second-phase set piece and it's one we have to deal with. The players know that. I thought the substitutes brought energy and quality. Joaquin and Santi combined well and created good chances late. I don't know why it was missing for stretches tonight. It was a flat performance, and I'm sorry to the fans because we expect to win at home. We know we're capable of beating anyone. I'll look at myself and our preparation as well. This group is resilient and works hard. It just wasn't our night, but we'll be better next weekend."

Continued...

"St. Louis is a team that loves the ball and plays in dangerous areas. When you're late against a team like that, you end up doing a lot of running and get stretched. That takes a toll. When you're organized and arrive on time with your pressure, you win the ball and avoid those long transitions. That comes down to anticipation, communication, awareness and understanding where players are on the field. These are things we've done well all season. Credit to St. Louis, they were clean on the ball, moved it well and were strong up front. They found ways to play through pressure and made it difficult for us. We'll look at it, be honest and learn from it. We have high standards and we know what we want to be this season. Nights like this aren't us, and that's why it's frustrating. The group isn't satisfied with a point. They understand the importance of three, and I expect them to respond next week."

On the physicality in tonights game...

"It's a mindset, being locked in, engaged and aggressive, and that's usually a staple for us. We knew they were going to dominate the ball. That's their identity and the philosophy of their coach. We had games to study, so we knew they would move you around and play with purpose. They're willing to take risks and don't just give the ball away. What I wanted was for us to punish those risks more, and we didn't do that enough tonight."

On Nolan Norris...

"Nolan has a lot of years ahead of him in this league, and he's getting better every day. He's a fighter and never stops. He always shows up, and he has a great mentality. It wasn't a night where we had much rhythm, so no one really stood out. But in the last 30 minutes, we played better, broke them down and got into the box. We were knocking on the door, and with a little more time, maybe we found a second goal. Nolan is a player we value highly, and he's going to keep improving."

Wingback Deedson

On the halftime message...

"I think we all know we started the match slow. We needed a better start to the second half. At halftime, Eric told us we had to raise our level and win more balls. We were a bit sloppy in the first half, but I think we started the second half the right way."

On facing the LA Galaxy next week...

"We have to start the game the way we played in the second half. We can't be sloppy. We're at home, so we have to give everything for our fans. We need to play our best and be aggressive in attack. We've been waiting for this moment, and we're ready to perform at home."

On becoming a wingback...

"I've been trying to adapt and listen to the guys and the coaches, and they've been helping me a lot. I told the coach I was open to learning the position, and when I get my chance, I'll do my best."

Goalkeeper Michael Collodi

On the start to today's match...

"I think first and foremost, we're really disappointed with the result. We know we're a better team than what we showed tonight, and it's disappointing to come away with anything less than three points at home. We had chances we needed to take advantage of and some things defensively we needed to clean up, so overall it's pretty disappointing."

On the cause of Dallas' sloppy start...

"There's no one reason I can point to. It's something we're known for, coming out with the right mentality, running over teams and breaking them down. For whatever reason, it wasn't there tonight. We'll look at it, figure out what went wrong and fix it for next week."

On winning at home...

"You want to win every game, especially at home. Those are the ones you need to take care of most. This felt like a game where we should have taken all three points coming off a good week, so we're disappointed with that."

On taking away anything from tonight...

"Personally, I think there were a lot of good defensive actions. I thought we defended well in most moments, except for the goal, and there's always room to improve. Even when there are shots, there's always room to be better. We'll look at it and move on from there."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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