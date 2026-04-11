Sporting KC Announces "Soccer Capital Summer" Series of Events at Sporting Park

Published on April 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City's "Soccer Capital Summer" will welcome fans from across the world to the Soccer Capital of America in June and July with a curated series of special fan engagement events and experiences, highlighted by watch parties, concerts and programming at Sporting Park (1 Sporting Way, Kansas City, KS 66111).

Announced two months prior to the start of FIFA World Cup 26™ on June 11, today's launch of "Soccer Capital Summer" kicks off an exciting 100 days of festivities across the Kansas City region that will culminate with a celebratory watch party at Sporting Park for the FIFA World Cup 26™ final on July 19.

"Soccer Capital Summer" will serve as a premier destination - free to attend for fans of all ages with advance registration required on SeatGeek -- featuring live music, immersive activations, exclusive giveaways and rotating programming in addition to providing a vibrant taste of Kansas City with local vendors, food/drinks and souvenirs.

Produced and operated by Argyle Events by Sporting Kansas City, "Soccer Capital Summer" will show live viewings for more than 20 FIFA World Cup 26™ matches spread across 10 different days. The watch parties begin with group stage quadruple-headers on June 17, June 18 and June 22 - with the opportunity to cheer on global superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland - before ramping up with nine knockout round matches headlined by both semifinals and the highly anticipated final.

"Soccer Capital Summer" Sporting Park Event Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday, June 17

Portugal vs. DR Congo (12 p.m. CT)

England vs. Croatia (3 p.m. CT)

Ghana vs. Panama (6 p.m. CT)

Colombia vs. Uzbekistan (9 p.m. CT) Thursday, June 18

Czechia vs. South Africa (11 a.m. CT)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (2 p.m. CT)

Canada vs. Qatar (5 p.m. CT)

Mexico vs. South Korea (8 p.m. CT) Monday, June 22

Argentina vs. Austria (12 p.m. CT)

France vs. Iraq (4 p.m. CT)

Norway vs. Senegal (7 p.m. CT)

Algeria vs. Jordan (10 p.m. CT) Sunday, June 28

Round of 32 match (2 p.m. CT) Monday, July 6

Round of 16 match (2 p.m. CT)

Round of 16 match (7 p.m. CT) Tuesday July 7

Round of 16 match (11 a.m. CT)

Round of 16 match (3 p.m. CT) Tuesday, July 14

Semifinal match (2 p.m. CT) Wednesday, July 15

Semifinal match (2 p.m. CT) Saturday, July 18

Bronze Final (4 p.m. CT) Sunday, July 19

Final (2 p.m. CT) Located in Village West - the top tourism destination in the state of Kansas with a wide variety of entertainment, shopping, dining and hotels - and accessible by RideKC or ConnectKC26 Region Direct bus services, Sporting Park will host "Soccer Capital Summer" on the new-look Sporting Plaza with general admission seating also available in Sections 101-113 of the stadium bowl in addition to ticket packages offering access to the premium tower. The 90,000-square-foot Sporting Plaza is in the midst of a more than $10 million modernization which will include a 47-foot state-of-the-art video screen above a new entertainment stage when the project is completed next month.

"Soccer Capital Summer" will have a general admission capacity of 8,000 fans - with accommodations for an additional 2,000 fans in premium spaces - and Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members will receive discounts on parking, food/beverages and retail items throughout the events.

General admission tickets for entry during the Group Stage, Round of 32 and Round of 16 will be available to reserve beginning April 20, while general admission tickets for entry around the Semifinals, Bronze Final and Final will be available to reserve beginning May 18. General admission parking will be available at Kansas Speedway and parking passes can be purchased on SeatGeek in advance ($15 for Season Ticket Members, $20 for general public) or on the day of an event ($25).

Limited premium ticket packages will be available to purchase beginning April 20 for guests interested in enjoying an elevated experience with preferred parking at Nebraska Furniture Mart as well as VIP viewing and hospitality upgrades in the GFI Digital Argyle Club, Buffalo Funds Executive Level, Huhtamaki Shield Club or Michelob Ultra Deck.

The biggest sporting event ever, FIFA World Cup 26™ will take place from June 11 to July 19 with three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams and 104 matches. Kansas City was selected as the only host city in the Midwest and six matches will be played in KC: June 16 (Argentina-Algeria), June 20 (Ecuador-Curacao), June 25 (Netherlands-Tunisia), June 27 (Austria-Algeria), July 3 (Round of 32) and July 11 (Quarterfinal).

In addition to "Soccer Capital Summer," Sporting Park is designated as a Venue-Specific Training Site by FIFA and the state-of-the-art stadium will host training sessions for national teams playing matches in Kansas City throughout the tournament.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2026

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