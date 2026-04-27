Sporting KC Weekly Schedule: April 27 - May 3, 2026

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After playing the club's last three matches on the road, Sporting KC returns home to host the Seattle Sounders FC at 1:30 p.m. CT this Saturday on Kids Day at Sporting Park featuring a rally towel giveaway at the gates while supplies last and a postgame autograph session for Season Ticket Members.

Tickets are available on SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack featuring four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four concession items for only $100. Fans can also purchase a Kids Day ticket that includes a Sporting KC x Snoopy bucket hat.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch in English and Spanish on Apple TV in addition to a national television audience on FOX and FOX Deportes. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM. and Saturday's matinee match-up will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network.

Following the match, Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a Gameday Experience camp from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the pitch at Sporting Park for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 7-14 years old. Participants will receive a tour of the Sporting KC locker room and a official Sporting KC camp t-shirt. For more information and to register, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

No Other Pub is one of 20 finalists nationwide for Best Local Sports Bar in the USA TODAY Sports Readers' Choice Awards 2026 as nominated by an expert panel. Voting is open until 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 11 and sports fans can cast a vote daily with the winners to be announced on Wednesday, May 20.

Early bird registration opens today for the fall sessions of Sporting Rec League at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan., Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan., and Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo. Sporting Rec League introduces boys and girls to the sport of soccer beginning at the Pre-K to 5th grade age levels to help develop a love for the game with an emphasis on sportsmanship, fun and positivity.

Sporting City will host ID Sessions on Monday and Tuesday for the club's East (boys and girls in U8-U19 age groups), North (boys in U9-U19 age groups and girls in U9-U15 age groups) and West (boys and girls in U8-U14 age groups) regions, allowing players outside the club to experience the training environment while staff evaluates potential roster placement for the 2026-27 season. In addition, Sporting City will host ID Sessions tonight at Barstow Soccer Stadium for U13-U16 boys interested in MLS NEXT for the 2026-27 season and on Sunday at Central Bank Sporting Complex for U12-U15 girls interested in Girls Academy Aspire for the 2026-27 season. Registration is free and open online at SportingCitySoccer.com.

Sporting KC will release single-game tickets at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday via SeatGeek for the club's final 10 home games of the regular season from July 22 to Oct. 31 at Sporting Park. For the first time, fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets for home games after the World Cup including a highly-anticipated match-up with rivlas St. Louis CITY SC on Aug. 19. In addition to single-game tickets, Sporting Kansas City offers several ticket packages and promotions for supporters to secure seats for upcoming Major League Soccer matches.

The Sporting KC Academy will conclude play at the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex tournament on Tuesday at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas as the U-16's face the Vancouver Whitecaps FC with kickoff set for 10 a.m. CT. The Academy will then resume the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign with a doubleheader beginning at 9 a.m. CT this Saturday against cross-state rivals St. Louis CITY SC at Swope Soccer Village. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City will host an MLS NEXT Cup Qualifier - Kansas Regional from Thursday through Sunday at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo. and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan. The event will feature 160 teams from across the region competing in the U13 through U19 age groups.

Central Bank, which has launched a limited-edition Soccer Capital of America® debit card, is teaming up with Sporting Style for pop-up shops inside 11 different branches beginning this Friday in Blue Springs (1505 NW Hwy 7) for fans to browse exclusive Soccer Capital of America® merchandise from jerseys and hats to scarves and collectibles. Visit SoccerCapitalKC.com for upcoming pop-up dates and locations.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday morning at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Mo. and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kan. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

After Sporting Kansas City hosts the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, Sporting Kansas City II will host Tacoma Defiance at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday in an MLS NEXT Pro match-up at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the Western Conference clash are available for only $10 on SeatGeek. Fans can also stream the game live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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