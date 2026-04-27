LA Galaxy Midfielder Marco Reus Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - MLS announced today that LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus has been named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 following his performance in the club's 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake at Dignity Health Sports Park. Donning the captain's armband on the night, Reus bagged a brace to lead the Galaxy to an important three points.

The captain's decisive performance underscored his impact with LA, as Reus tallied his ninth and 10th career league goals for the Galaxy-his third and fourth of the current campaign-and pushed his total to 14 goals across all competitions since arriving late in 2024. His opener came after a Real Salt Lake foul set up a free kick on the edge of the box, where Reus curled a right-footed effort over the wall and into the top-left corner to put the Galaxy ahead, 1-0. He capped the brace by calmly converting a penalty kick in the 85th minute, his first successful spot kick for the club, sealing all three points.

Team of the Matchday (Matchday 10)

F: Kévin Denkey (CIN), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)

M: Timo Werner (SJ), Marco Reus (LA), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Max Arfsten (CLB)

D: Kye Rowles (DC), Alex Bonetig (POR), Andy Najar (NSH)

GK: Matt Turner (NE)

Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Carles Gil (NE), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Jordan Morris (SEA), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Myrto Uzuni (ATX)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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