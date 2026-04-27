San Jose Earthquakes Attacker Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes attacker Timo Werner and Head Coach Bruce Arena have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 after Saturday night's 3-2 comeback road victory against St. Louis CITY SC. Werner scored his third and fourth goals in MLS play this season, while his assist was his fifth in MLS play and sixth across all competitions. Arena not only led the Quakes to their first-ever win against St. Louis in seven tries, he has steered the team to their sixth consecutive league triumph, extending their club-record and league-record start to 9-1-0. The 2026 Quakes are now the first in the post-shootout era to win their first five on the road while moving into sole possession of first place in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield tables.

The Earthquakes struck first early in the eighth minute. In transition, Timo Werner collected a pass on the left wing and pushed it forward to Nick Fernandez, who drove into the box and set up Preston Judd for his team-leading sixth league goal to make it 1-0. After intermission, St. Louis answered with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead. But in minute 67, Werner's pass in the box for Niko Tsakiris was met by a heavy challenge from Conrad Wallem, resulting in a penalty kick awarded to San Jose. Two minutes later, Werner converted from the spot to level the match at 2-2. San Jose completed the comeback in minute 83 when Ousseni Bouda scooted down the right wing and his cross across net was volleyed home by Werner for his second goal of the night and fourth in three games, giving the Earthquakes a 3-2 victory at the final whistle. Werner also became the first player in club history to record at least one goal and assist in three consecutive matches.

In his first MLS season, the Stuttgart, Germany, native has already earned four Team of the Matchday selections (Matchdays 3, 8, 9 and 10). Arena also earned his second Team of the Matchday honors this season (Matchday 8).

The Black and Blue now return home to host Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, April 28, for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, in a match presented by Donor Network West. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be streamed on Paramount+ as well as broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

San Jose resumes MLS play Saturday, May 2, on the road against Toronto FC. Kickoff from BMO Field will be 10 a.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 10)

Forwards: Kévin Denkey (CIN), Brian White (VAN), Sam Surridge (NSH)

Midfielders: Timo Werner (SJ), Marco Reus (LA), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Max Arfsten (CLB)

Defenders: Kye Rowles (DC), Alex Bonetig (POR), Andy Najar (NSH)

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (NE)

Coach: Bruce Arena (SJ)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Sean Zawadzki (CLB), Tristan Muyumba (ATL), Timothy Tillman (LAFC), Carles Gil (NE), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Jordan Morris (SEA), Hugo Cuypers (CHI), Myrto Uzuni (ATX)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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