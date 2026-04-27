Inter Miami CF and Shift4 Announce Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience at Nu Stadium

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced a new partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the global commerce technology provider powering the experience economy, with the company's industry-leading integrated payment technology now powering ticketing and concession purchases at Nu Stadium, delivering a seamless matchday experience from the moment fans arrive through the final whistle.

As part of the partnership, Shift4 has been named an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF and the Official Payment Processing Partner of Nu Stadium, the Club's newly opened, state-of-the-art 26,700-seat home in the heart of Miami.

"With the successful opening of our new home, it's important that every aspect of the fan journey reflects the world-class experience we aim to provide at Nu Stadium," said Euan Warren, Vice President of Partnerships at Inter Miami CF. "Shift4's innovative technology plays a key role in delivering a fast, frictionless environment for our fans."

"We're excited to partner with Inter Miami CF to power incredible fan experiences on matchday," said Dustin Alpert, Head of Sports & Entertainment at Shift4. "Our cutting-edge commerce technologies complement the team's operations at its brand-new stadium to ensure a frictionless experience for both ticketing and concessions purchases. Shift4 proudly provides commerce services at thousands of arenas and venues in North America across every major sports league, and we look forward to continuing to explore opportunities to support the broader Inter Miami ecosystem in the future."

In addition to powering payments across the venue, Shift4 receives prominent brand visibility and integration within Nu Stadium, including at Grab & Go stations designed to enhance speed and convenience for fans.

Nu Stadium officially opened on April 4, 2026, marking a historic new chapter for Inter Miami CF and delivering a world-class matchday experience in the heart of Miami. Be part of history at Nu Stadium - grab your tickets HERE to experience the passion in person.







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