Colorado Rapids Defender Rob Holding Granted U.S. Green Card
Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids defender Rob Holding has been granted a U.S. Green Card and will be classified as a domestic player on the club's roster effective immediately.
The Stalybridge, England, native joined the Rapids in August 2025 following his time with Crystal Palace FC. The 2026 campaign marks his first full season with Colorado. Holding has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the club.
Obtaining a Green Card designates an individual as a lawful permanent resident of the United States. Under Major League Soccer roster rules, Holding will now be classified as a domestic player, providing the Rapids with additional roster flexibility given the limited number of international roster slots allotted to each club.
With this designation, Holding will no longer occupy an international roster slot for the Rapids.
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