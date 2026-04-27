St. Louis CITY SC to Face Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at SeatGeek Stadium

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC faces Chicago Fire on Wednesday night in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium. Every CITY SC U.S. Open Cup match this season will be streamed live on CBS Sports Plus and Paramount+.

How to Watch

Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ (English): Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Paddy Foss (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

St. Louis and the U.S. Open Cup

St. Louis' rich U.S. Open Cup legacy spans more than 100 years, highlighted by 10 championships. The city's first title came in 1920 when Ben Millers defeated the Fore River Rovers. Other local champions include St. Louis Scullins Steel (1922), St. Louis Stix, Baer & Fuller F.C. (1933, 1943), Central Breweries (1935), Simpkins-Ford (1948, 1950), Kutis SC (1957, 1986), and Busch Seniors (1988).

Last Time Out

CITY SC played San Jose Earthquakes at home in MLS play last Saturday, falling 3-2. Sergio Córdova scored his first goal with CITY SC, while Marcel Hartel recorded his team-leading third goal of the season. Hartel and Chris Durkin picked up their first assists of 2026, while Simon Becher earned his second of the season.

How We Got Here

St. Louis defeated FC Tulsa 4-0 in the Round of 32 of the Open Cup on April 15. The match saw goals from Marcel Hartel, Sangbin Jeong, Mykhi Joyner, and Tomás Ostrák. Hartel and Sangbin scored their second career U.S. Open Cup goals, while Joyner and Ostrák scored their first goals in Open Cup play. Tomas Totland, Roman Bürki, and Dante Polvara registered their first career U.S. Open Cup assists. Bürki also picked up his first shutout across all competitions in 2026.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC

Chicago started their Open Cup journey in the Round of 32, facing USL Championship side Detroit City FC on the road where they won 2-1. Forward Jason Shokalook scored both goals for the Fire. Chicago sits in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 5-2-3 record and 17 points. They most recently defeated Sporting Kansas City 5-0 over the weekend. Forward Hugo Cuypers leads Chicago with eight goals scored while midfielder Philip Zinckernagel and Maren Haile-Selassie are tied with three assists each.

St. Louis faced Chicago in the 2023 Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup, with the Fire winning 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

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