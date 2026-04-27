St. Louis CITY SC to Face Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at SeatGeek Stadium
Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC faces Chicago Fire on Wednesday night in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup at SeatGeek Stadium. Every CITY SC U.S. Open Cup match this season will be streamed live on CBS Sports Plus and Paramount+.
How to Watch
Stream: Paramount+
Paramount+ (English): Tyler Terens (play-by-play), Paddy Foss (analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
St. Louis and the U.S. Open Cup
St. Louis' rich U.S. Open Cup legacy spans more than 100 years, highlighted by 10 championships. The city's first title came in 1920 when Ben Millers defeated the Fore River Rovers. Other local champions include St. Louis Scullins Steel (1922), St. Louis Stix, Baer & Fuller F.C. (1933, 1943), Central Breweries (1935), Simpkins-Ford (1948, 1950), Kutis SC (1957, 1986), and Busch Seniors (1988).
Last Time Out
CITY SC played San Jose Earthquakes at home in MLS play last Saturday, falling 3-2. Sergio Córdova scored his first goal with CITY SC, while Marcel Hartel recorded his team-leading third goal of the season. Hartel and Chris Durkin picked up their first assists of 2026, while Simon Becher earned his second of the season.
How We Got Here
St. Louis defeated FC Tulsa 4-0 in the Round of 32 of the Open Cup on April 15. The match saw goals from Marcel Hartel, Sangbin Jeong, Mykhi Joyner, and Tomás Ostrák. Hartel and Sangbin scored their second career U.S. Open Cup goals, while Joyner and Ostrák scored their first goals in Open Cup play. Tomas Totland, Roman Bürki, and Dante Polvara registered their first career U.S. Open Cup assists. Bürki also picked up his first shutout across all competitions in 2026.
Scouting Chicago Fire FC
Chicago started their Open Cup journey in the Round of 32, facing USL Championship side Detroit City FC on the road where they won 2-1. Forward Jason Shokalook scored both goals for the Fire. Chicago sits in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 5-2-3 record and 17 points. They most recently defeated Sporting Kansas City 5-0 over the weekend. Forward Hugo Cuypers leads Chicago with eight goals scored while midfielder Philip Zinckernagel and Maren Haile-Selassie are tied with three assists each.
St. Louis faced Chicago in the 2023 Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup, with the Fire winning 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026
- Sporting KC Weekly Schedule: April 27 - May 3, 2026 - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC to Face Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at SeatGeek Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes Attacker Timo Werner Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 10 - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Timo Werner Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 10 - MLS
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United FC: U.S. Open Cup, Round of 16 - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Tigres Uanl - Nashville SC
- 100 Days to Kick off Our Leagues Cup Journey: Inter Miami CF Gears up for Fourth Leagues Cup Campaign - Inter Miami CF
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Midfielder Marco Reus Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Defender Alex Bonetig Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - Portland Timbers
- Kévin Denkey Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 10 - FC Cincinnati
- San Jose Earthquakes Attacker Timo Werner, Head Coach Bruce Arena Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Defender Rob Holding Granted U.S. Green Card - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Partners Celebrate Soccer Capital of America with Co-Branded Activations - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF and Shift4 Announce Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Reus Brace Leads LA Galaxy to Victory over RSL on Night Marked by Cobi Jones Tribute - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Falls 2-1 at LA Galaxy with Late Penalty Conceded - Real Salt Lake
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- St. Louis CITY SC to Face Chicago Fire FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 at SeatGeek Stadium
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