Rapids Fall, 3-1, on the Road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-5-1) fell on the road to Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-1-0) by a final score of 3-1 at BC Place on Saturday night.

Playing their fourth game in 12 days, the Rapids took a trip up north of the border to face the Whitecaps.

As the match started, it was the hosts who came out on the front foot. The reigning Western Conference champions were connecting on the attacking end early, leading to the match's first two goals.

In the seventh minute, Cheikh Sabaly scored the opener after recieving a pass from Thomas Müller to put his side up by one.

Vancouver then doubled their lead in the 23rd minute, with Brian White scoring off a breakaway chance.

From there, the Rapids began regain control of the match. The club began to play their style of play that started with dominating posession. Colorado created their best opportunities up to that point of the match, eventually leading to the club halving their deficit in the 33rd minute.

Play started off with a long ball from Hamzat Ojediran, who played his pass to a sprinting Georgi Minoungou. The winger then took a touch and sent in a cross to the middle of the box, where multiple deflections led to a congested area right at the goal mouth. There to clean up the opportunity was forward Rafael Navarro, who continued his impressive run of form by finding the back of the net.

The goal marked Navarro's 50th regular-season goal contribution as a member of the Rapids, making him just the eighth player in club history to reach this mark. The Brazilian has now recorded 11 goal contributions (7g, 4a) across his last nine matches.

The half would end there with the scoreline the same, with the Rapids looking to build on their momentum to close out the match.

Colorado played the remainder of the match in a similar fashion, creating their opportunities following solid build-up play from the back. Despite their chances, the club was unable to find the scoresheet again for the remainder of the contest.

Vancouver added a third late in the game to seal the three points, with White recording his second of the night.

The Rapids will switch their focus to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with their next match coming against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Wednesday, April 29. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:00 p.m. MT with coverage available Paramount+, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Notable Notes:

Rafael Navarro scored in the 33rd minute of the match, marking his 50th regular-season goal contribution as a member of the Rapids. He becomes just the eighth player in club history to reach this mark.

Navarro has now recorded 11 goal contributions (7g, 4a) across his last nine matches.

Goal Summary:

Minute Team Player Assist

7' VAN C. Sabaly T. Müller, E. Sabbi

23' VAN B. White A. Cubas

T. Johnson

32' COL R. Navarro Unassisted

85' VAN B. White B. Caicedo

S. Berhalter

Disciplinary Summary:

Minute Team Player Result

82' COL M. Navarro YC

90' + 4' VAN B. Caicedo YC

Lineups:

Colorado Rapids: GK Zack Steffen (C); D M. Navarro (83' Manyoma), Lucas Herrington, Rob Holding (83' Cobb), Kosi Thompson (64' Rosenberry); M Wayne Frederick, Hamzat Ojediran, Paxten Aaronson (56' Yapi); F Georgi Minoungou, Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy

Unused substitutes: Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon, Alex Harris, Ian Murphy, Kimani Stewart-Baynes

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Tate Johnson, Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Edier Ocampo; M Cheikh Sabaly (68' Caicedo), Sebastian Berhalter (90+1' Larraz), Andres Cubas, Emmanuel Sabbi (45' Badwal), Thomas Müller (C); F Brian White (90+1' Elloumi)

Unused substitutes: Isaac Boehmer, Mihail Gherasimencov, Ranko Veselinovic, Kenji Cabrera, Aziel Jackson

Officials:

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez; Assistants: Jeffrey Greeson, Stephen McGonagle; Fourth Official: Carly Shaw-MacLaren; VAR: Carol Anne Chenard; AVAR: Tom Supple

COLORADO RAPIDS POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH MATT WELLS

On tonight's match...

"On a night, I think I said in the buildup to this game that we're facing the most complete team in MLS, and I think just credit to the opponent, I think they showed that. I think from the first whistle, we weren't there in really any aspect of our game, and you can't afford to do that against a team like them. I thought there was, I think you saw on the pitch, the big difference in preparation. I think they obviously had a clear week to prepare for the game. We had a 20-minute session yesterday, and I think when you're playing this caliber team, you need more than that. So, I thought they were well worthy of their victory. I think probably fortunate to escape with a three-one. I think, on the balance of play and the balance of chances, I think five-two would have been probably a more appropriate scoreline. But it's good for us. It's good for us to feel the level of this team. It's a great reference for us. As I've just said to the guys, off the back of a really, really difficult week, I think we've come here and they've shown that there's a gulf between where we are and where they are. I don't think there should be any surprises at that, but it's a great benchmark for us to go up against and say, okay, in the coming months, we have to keep building. We have to try and improve to get to their level, because ultimately, they are a team that we want to be competing with, not so much now in April, but definitely come November, December. So get some really good lessons out there this evening."

On areas of improvement...

"I don't think we were there energy-wise. I think, it'd be foolish to say that we were, but I honestly don't believe that's down to the schedule. I never make excuses for that. I think the difficulty of the schedule is more than preparation. So I think it would have been a little bit easier to face Vancouver if they'd had the same schedule, purely not because of physical level, more so that they'd have been in the same sort of preparation cycles as us, maybe having only half a training session to prepare for us, whereas I think you can see tonight they probably had seven or eight days to prepare for the game. I think it just shows when you play a team of this caliber and this level, we're not at the level where we can go into it a little bit short of preparation. And then I think the lack of energy, to me, was more of just a surprise at the feeling of how strong they started the game. I was frustrated on the sideline because we couldn't get out of our half. But Vancouver were extremely sharp in the final third, and obviously conceding two really poor goals, you have to, in that moment, be strong and be stable and say, okay, we can weather that storm, because the latter stage of the first half, we were in a really good spot. Obviously scored the goal, but I could feel, not necessarily that the goal was coming, but I could feel finally we looked like us on the pitch, and we had a bit of control in the game. Obviously, by that point, you're two-nil down, so it's very, very difficult. And then second half, I didn't feel we were getting back into the game, and I took a huge risk in terms of going to only three defenders at the back and tried to get an extra body in the attack. That was more to, as I just said to the guys, more to signal intention from the sideline that, come on, let's go for this game, we can get back in this. Tonight I saw that there's still a long way to go from a mentality perspective and an identity perspective in terms of the team we want to be, but they'll beat a lot of teams here. I thought they were very, very impressive."

On takeaways from the match...

"I mean, if we're going to lose, we have to lose like us. I think that was my biggest frustration from the sideline today -- is that I felt the players, felt the gulf on the pitch, and then took the identity reflective of that gulf on the pitch. If we're going to lose, I want us to lose full throttle, all-in in terms of our football, and I didn't like the reaction after halftime. I really thought, given the context of the game, going from two-nil to two-one, and then with a couple of the changes we made at halftime, I really felt we'd come out with renewed energy and look a lot more like us, and put them on the back foot. It didn't materialize in that way at all. I thought our process with the ball was really, really poor. Usually we're in total control when the team presses, we like that, whereas tonight, I can tell by a lot of the decisions we made that the intensity of their press scared us into being the reactive team, and suddenly we were offloading the ball and not playing the right sequences of passes that we normally work based off the type of pressure that we received, but it's all good. It's good information for me. It's obviously been a really demanding week. I think there was huge positives against Miami. I think there was a really, really strong 45 minutes against LAFC, and then tonight, I think there was one team on the pitch, and it was in Colorado. I wouldn't go as far as to say wake up call, because I don't think we need that. I think we're very realistic about where we are and where we're going and how we need to bridge that gap. But tonight was just further evidence of that."

On how to learn from these results...

"Not so much through data, but learn a lot obviously, through being on the sideline, understanding the preparation you make for the game, understanding what worked, what didn't work, and then re-watching the game, and then reanalyzing. Then the next time we play Vancouver we'll be a different team. We'll have hopefully some different players in the building I'm sure, and we'll be further down the process in terms of what we are and what we do. Obviously, Houston's a little bit more recent. So, before then, we've got a huge game midweek, which is my only focus now. Of course, take the lessons from this evening and we need to put them on the pitch against the Switchbacks and make sure we progress to the next round of this competition that I hope the players share my mentality that we need to win, or we need to do everything to try and win. So, my priority now is to take lessons from this evening, make sure we're a better team midweek when we when we play that game, and make sure the mentality is back to the group I saw against Los Angeles and Inter Miami."

On changes needed...

"Unfortunately, it's experiences like tonight. You can't shortcut it. You have to have these the same way you had to have the experience in Seattle, as painful as it was, and yes, the same feeling, you have to feel it as a player, you have to feel it as a group, and you have to feel it as a head coach. You have to feel that gulf no one can. You can of course, analyze video, and like I said yesterday, we're facing, for me, the most complete team across both divisions. But you then have to then feel it on the pitch to understand how superior they were in every duel, how superior they were at managing the regain, which is using the biggest strength of ours, how superior they were at pressing, how superior they were with their process with the ball to play short but then at the right times, use the space behind from the keeper. You have to feel that you have to learn from the experiences, but you have to be brave enough to not sweep it under the carpet. You have to make sure you are taking the lessons, you are willing to look in the mirror. That applies to me, the staff, the players, but we've got a great group here and to be honest, win, lose or draw, we're very, very consistent with our processes, and I'll treat this the same way I treated the six-two victory against Houston. Let's analyze what did we do well, what do we need to improve -- we know we're a couple of months into a very long-term project. We know we're changing absolutely everything about this team, from the mindset, the mentality to the football with the ball to the football without the ball. There has been a hell of a lot of change. So, I think tonight was just, in a way, a really nice sign that we all have to come to work on Monday morning and understand we've got massive strides still to make. Hopefully, no one in there is getting too carried away from the LA performance and the Miami performance, because even amongst them, we only gained one point. So, in every game, we've taken massive learning, and we'll just go and put that into place now from Monday morning."

On individual performances tonight...

"Oh, nothing to individuals. It was plenty of shaky moments out there on the pitch today, and they were spread from one to 11. So it wasn't a game of individual mistakes that cost us this game. We can't sit here and say, Oh yeah, we dominated the game. We had the flow of chances and in theory we made some individual errors. For me, there was a big gulf this evening. There was one team that was much more superior and complete in comparison to the other. So, but that's not an issue, as long as, like I said, before we analyze that and we look at the areas, we improve. Not gonna waste any energy looking at -- oh yes, Zack [Steffen] could have been deeper in that moment, because if they didn't scored in that moment, they would have scored in a different moment. Such was, I felt their superiority on the pitch. So, like I said, we were very realistic. We know where we are. We know where we're headed, and between that space is where you have to operate as a coach and understand. What are the key messages? What's the feedback? What's the stuff we need to do on the pitch to take us from point A, where we are, to point B, where we're going, and that's what we're focused on every week, and tonight will be no different."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER KEEGAN ROSENBERRY

On how the team can grow from this...

"Yeah, I don't think you're far off. I think it's pretty well said. I think tonight was probably the first time of the week, but into the season, aside from Seattle, that we just didn't show up with the right -- you can fill in the blank there with a lot of words, but I think most importantly, it didn't feel like ourselves. We didn't show up with our football, our intensity, our energy. It didn't look like the brand of football that we want to put out there and I think that was the most frustrating thing on the night. They did a lot of things well, there's credit to be given there, but I think we're always coming away from matches, looking at ourselves, dissecting ourselves, learning and trying to understand what we can do better and I think that was a big takeaway tonight. I think the other two matches this week, we see a performance that we can hang our hat on and that we could be proud of. I don't think tonight that was the case, and I think they bested us in a lot of categories."

On playing multiple games a week...

"I think we've done a good job this year bouncing back and responding to what we think are poor performances or performances that don't meet our standards. And with the stretch of games, we get to do that very soon, and I think we're looking forward to that already. We'll learn from this match, we'll dissect it, and we'll break down the video and take home a few key concepts. But again, I think the big takeaway is, from the first whistle, showing up as ourselves, having that bravery and meeting the demands of the game better. I think, you know, we can say a lot of things as to why that didn't happen, but it didn't happen tonight, and we're eager Wednesday night to go again and to get back to our standards. I think we talk a lot about our standards in this building and that changing room, and that's the best part of the fixture congestion and playing Wednesday, playing Saturday, obviously, next MLS opponent isn't until Saturday. But Wednesday's big match for us, and it's a chance to advance in the cup and win a trophy. And we're looking forward that."

On takeaways from tonight...

"It's a challenge. I think specifically tonight, it's difficult coming onto the pitch and coming into a game and trying to affect it in a way where I think we need a little bit of calmness. I think we need some composure on the ball to be able to break things down and impact the game in a way where we take charge. I think gaffer talks a lot about us taking charge, us dictating the pace of the game, dictating the flow of the game. I don't think we did that enough tonight. I don't think we got into our flow and rhythm with the ball. Then as far as bigger picture, how we respond from this, how we handle the run of games, that's not just me, and we've got a lot of very good leaders in and on this team and we'll do that right away on Monday. Travel day tonight into tomorrow, rest up. The call to action has already been -- show up with the right energy, take your criticisms, move on from it, learn from it. And that's what sports and life is about., you take the criticism the right way, learn from it, you improve. And like I said, we've got the match Wednesday, and it's a quick turnaround, and

we're looking forward to kind of writing what we thought went wrong tonight and

getting into better form going into the weekend."

On the state of the Whitecaps...

"I haven't heard a lot from them, honestly. Can't comment too much on it. But as far as a player, if I'm putting myself in their shoes, I would obviously, want to stay. I'd want the best for the future the team. I'd want the best for the future for myself and some security. So, I wish them the best. I hope the club and players can benefit from some security. Unfortunately, don't have much information on that."

- ColoradoRapids.com | @ColoradoRapids -







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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