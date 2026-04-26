Quakes Roar Back From Second-Half Deficit

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Earthquakes came back from a second-half deficit behind a Timo Werner brace to defeat St. Louis CITY SC 3-2 at Energizer Park on Saturday night to improve to 9-1-0 in Major League Soccer regular-season play for the first time in club history and retain sole possession of first place in the Western Conference table with their club-record tying sixth consecutive victory.

The Earthquakes struck first early in the eighth minute. In transition, Timo Werner collected a pass on the left wing and pushed it forward to Nick Fernandez, who drove into the box and set up Preston Judd for his team-leading sixth league goal to make it 1-0. The quick strike woke up the St. Louis attack, but Quakes goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. made two acrobatic saves in minutes 11 and 12 to deny the hosts before being subbed off for Daniel due to injury later in the half.

After intermission, St. Louis answered with a pair of goals to take the lead. In the 52nd minute, Chris Durkin dribbled down the right wing and found Marcel Hartel at the top of the box. He then flicked the ball ahead to Sergio Cordova, who finished the play to knot the game 1-1. Then just one minute later, Simon Becher intercepted a wayward ball in the attacking third on the left wing and found Hartel down the middle for the strike to make it 2-1 for CITY SC.

But in minute 67, Conrad Wallem's heavy challenge on Niko Tsakiris in the box resulted in a penalty kick awarded to San Jose. Two minutes later, Werner converted from the spot to tie it 2-2. San Jose completed the comeback in minute 83 when Ousseni Bouda scooted down the right wing and his cross across net was volleyed home by Werner for his second goal of the night and fourth in three games to put the Earthquakes ahead to stay, 3-2. The defense tightened up the rest of the way until the final whistle and San Jose escaped Energizer Park with their first win over St. Louis CITY SC in seven total tries.

With their sixth consecutive league triumph, the Quakes matched the club-record win streak set in 2005 when the club won their first Supporters' Shield, while also becoming the first MLS team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win nine of their first 10 games to begin a season.

Earthquakes fans can watch the "Quakes Replay" of tonight's thriller on KTVU Plus on Wednesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. PT. They can also watch the game highlights on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue now return home to host Minnesota United FC on Tuesday, April 28, for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, in a match presented by Donor Network West. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be streamed on Paramount+ as well as broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

San Jose resumes MLS play Saturday, May 2, on the road against Toronto FC. Kickoff from BMO Field will be 10 a.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose improved to 9-1-0 (25 GF, 6 GA) for the first time dating back to the club's inception in 1974 in the North American Soccer League (NASL) and moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference table. St. Louis CITY SC dropped to 1-5-3 (9 GF, 15 GA) and 14th place in the West with six points.

The Earthquakes' regular-season record vs. St. Louis improved to 1-6-0 (7 GF, 16 GA)-their first win over CITY SC in seven tries. Their road record against CITY SC moved to 1-3-0 (4 GF, 9 GA) in MLS play.

The Earthquakes' 9-1-0 beginning to 2026 eclipses the previous best start in club history after 10 games in 2012 (7-1-2), which ended in the club capturing the Supporters' Shield. The Quakes also became the first MLS team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win nine of their first 10 games to begin a season.

San Jose won their sixth consecutive league game to tie the club record set in 2005.

The Quakes won their fifth consecutive road game to start the season, matching the MLS post-shootout record set in 2022 by Red Bull New York (5-0-0).

The Quakes started nine American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.8/game), with approximately 70% of the minutes going to American players. They also started nine former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

San Jose conceded more than one goal for just the first time in 10 league games and 11 across all competitions this season.

Tonight's 3-2 victory marked the second time in as many games that San Jose came back from a one-goal deficit in the second half to win. It also marked only the fourth time the Quakes have trailed at any point during the game this season. They were unable to find the equalizer against Seattle on March 15 (1-0, L), but came back from a 1-0 road deficit to Sporting Kansas City on April 11 (3-1, W) and erased a 1-0 Austin FC lead on April 22 at home (5-1, W).

Bruce Arena won his 282nd regular-season game, a record among MLS head coaches. The late great Sigi Schmid is second with 240.

Preston Judd's eighth-minute goal was his team-leading sixth of the league season and 17th of his MLS career.

Nick Fernandez's eighth-minute primary assist was his first MLS assist and second across all competitions this season.

Timo Werner's eighth-minute secondary assist was his fifth total assist of the league season and sixth across all competitions.

Timo Werner's 69th-minute and 83rd-minute goals were his third and fourth in league play, with the first of the two goals being his second successful penalty kick in as many tries this season (2/2, 100%). The goals were also Werner's fourth and fifth career goals on St. Louis goalkeeper Roman Bürki after scoring three for RB Leipzig during their time together as opponents in the German Bundesliga.

Werner has now at least notched a goal and assist in each of his last three league games with seven total goal contributions this week (4g/3a).

Ousseni Bouda's 83rd-minute assist was his second of the league season and third of his MLS career. He also finally returned the favor and fed Werner for a goal after Werner assisted Bouda on three of his scores earlier this season.

With Nick Fernandez's assist, the Quakes now have nine different goalscorers in 2026 and 11 different players having recorded at least one assist.

Collectively, the Quakes are first in MLS in goals (25), while also leading the league in assists (31), expected goals (27.72), accurate longballs (48) and corner kicks won (75), and are tied for second in clean sheets (5) and tied for third in goals against (4).

St. Louis CITY SC 2 - 3 San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Energizer Park, St. Louis

Weather: 70°F Sunny

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Timo Werner

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Drew Fischer

AR1: Micheal Barwegen

AR2: Lyes Arfa

4th Official: Joe Surgan

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Rhett Hammil

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) - Preston Judd (Nick Fernandez, Timo Werner) 8'

STL (1-1) - Sergio Cordova (Marcel Hartel, Chris Durkin) 52'

STL (2-1) - Marcel Hartel (Simon Becher) 53'

SJ (2-2) - Timo Werner (penalty kick) 69'

SJ (2-3) - Timo Werner (Ousseni Bouda, Daniel Munie) 83'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 59'

SJ - Daniel (caution) 75'

STL - Chris Durkin (caution) 84'

SJ - Jamar Ricketts (caution) 84'

STL - Dante Polvara (caution) 90+5'

ST. LOUIS CITY SC: Roman Bürki (C); Lukas MacNaughton, Dante Polvara, Timo Baumgarti; Tomas Totland, Chris Durkin, Daniel Edelman, Conrad Wallem; Marcel Hartel, Simon Becher (Cedric Teuchert 81'), Sergio Cordova (Brendan McSorley 75'). (Eduard Löwen 85') (Rafael Santos 85')

Substitutes not used: Ben Lundt (GK), Fallou Fall, Mbacke Fall, Mykhi Joyner, Ben Lundt.

POSS.: 56.4%; SHOTS: 17; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 10; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 12; xG: 1.8

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Earl Edwards Jr. (GK) (Daniel 24'); Jack Jasinski, Daniel Munie, Max Floriani (Jamar Ricketts 70'), Dave Romney; Ian Harkes, Jonathan González (Ronaldo Vieira 46'), Nick Fernandez (Ousseni Bouda 61'); Jack Skahan (Niko Tsakiris 46'), Timo Werner (C), Preston Judd.

Substitutes not used: Noel Buck, Beau Leroux, Paul Marie, Reid Roberts.

POSS.: 43.6%; SHOTS: 10; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 14; xG: 1.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the Quakes' second-half comeback to win it late:

"I give our team high marks for the character they have, their desire to win and get a result. At 2-1 we were in a difficult position, so a lot of credit to our players to get back in the game, and what a great effort for the winning goal by [Ousseni] Bouda and Timo [Werner] finishing it. So we're pretty pleased with the three points."

On Timo Werner's leadership and quick adjustment to MLS:

"He's an experienced player. He's played in World Cups. He's won the Champions League. He's played with big clubs in England and Germany, so we're not surprised how he made this adjustment quickly to Major League Soccer. His leadership on the field has been outstanding, and I think there's more good things to come."

On the substitutions all having an impact in the victory:

"In the first half, we made the change in goal with Daniel. He had a good performance. To start the second half, we brought in Niko [Tsakiris] and [Ronaldo] Vieira, and they did a real solid job. And then I think [Ousseni] Bouda and [Jamar] Ricketts really made a difference when they came into the game. So all the players who came in as substitutions did an outstanding job and played an important role in us getting three points."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD TIMO WERNER

On his chemistry with Ousseni Bouda as the two combined for their fourth goal together:

"It's obvious that we find each other every time. Whether it's me finding him on the second post, or how I was there for him today...it's always good to combine. ... I think Bouda is a bit of a player like Brennan Johnson was at Tottenham when I always would find him in the box with some assists. I like to play with Bouda. I like to play with Preston [Judd] and Niko [Tsakiris] and the other guys. ... I think we'll continue to build this chemistry. ... I think we have a good amount of different goalscorers this season. That makes it easy to win games."

On the club starting 9-1-0 and setting multiple records in the early going of the season:

"Setting records is always nice. Especially this season, we knew what we could do. When I saw the team after preseason, I knew we had good quality in the team. ... But the league and all this stuff, you win in December or November. So all these records are good for now. They are nice. I think it's always good to put your team in a good position especially at the end of the season to be the first or second seed [of the playoffs]. ... But we won today, and if we keep going like that, it will be a good season for us."

On the second-half comeback:

"I think the second half showed that you can have a turnaround in the game. I knew that my teammates [would] always try to find me in a position where I have to deliver and show my quality. That's the pressure I have to [deal with] to deliver in these moments to help the team, if it's a goal or an assist to create something. Especially in the second half after we conceded two goals, we did a great job to bring our front-line players-not only me-into dangerous areas and be the team we've been the last few games."

On his overall adjustment since arriving shortly after the MLS season began:

"The team and the guys and the staff, and the people around the club helped me a lot to settle in very quickly. I came late and didn't have a preseason, and also [had] an injury in between. They managed to bring me back into shape. ... The first goal at [LAFC] helped me a lot to show the team I can help them, and also deliver some assists. So I'm not just the guy who finishes the play, but also, I want the other guys to have success. As a team and as a group, we stick together, and I think that helped me especially at the beginning to settle in here. Bruce [Arena] helped me a lot to give me the confidence to be the player I want to be and the one he wants to see. All these factors combined were important for me to be at the level where I am at the moment."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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