Revolution Battle Inter Miami CF to 1-1 Draw on Saturday Night

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - The New England Revolution (5-3-1, 16 pts.) dueled Inter Miami CF (5-1-4, 19 pts.) to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Nu Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak to five games. After a scoreless opening half, Revolution captain Carles Gil put New England ahead in the 56th minute with his second goal of the 2026 campaign, before the hosts equalized in the 76th minute to split the points.

Inter Miami's potent attack generated several chances in the opening minutes of New England's first-ever visit to Nu Stadium. Luis Suárez forced goalkeeper Matt Turner into a diving save in the early stages with an eighth-minute volley, and the Revolution shot-stopper reacted quickly to deny Germán Berterame on the ensuing rebound. Moments later, Turner was tested again, parrying away Lionel Messi's curling strike in the 11th minute. Turner anchored the defensive effort with a season-high nine saves, matching his MLS career high for the third time.

New England's most promising first-half opportunity came in the 31st minute, when winger Griffin Yow floated an attempt toward the far post, but Miami's Dayne St. Clair denied the shot and sent both sides into halftime scoreless. However, New England broke the deadlock only 10 minutes after the intermission.

Following a throw-in from defender Will Sands, forward Dor Turgeman settled a deflected ball into the path of Gil. The Spanish playmaker snuck his way past Miami's defense and dinked a chip over St. Clair to give the Revolution a 1-0 edge in the 56th minute. Gil registered his third goal contribution in as many games, and his fifth career goal against Miami. Chasing the equalizer, the Herons ramped up the pressure on the attacking end in the closing stages of the match. In the 76th minute, Berterame knotted the match at 1-1 to close the scoring.

New England equaled its season high with 16 shot attempts tonight, including seven shots on target. Turgeman led the attacking efforts with five shots and three attempts on goal. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf suited up for his 50th MLS career appearance tonight, delivering a stellar defensive performance while also completing over 95 percent of his passes. Homegrown Player Peyton Miller logged his first start of the season.

New England will carry its five-game unbeaten streak into a four-game homestand in MLS play, beginning next Saturday, May 2 against Charlotte FC. First, the Revolution will turn their attention back to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 29, hosting a Round of 16 match against Orlando City SC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on Paramount+.

MATCH NOTES

The Revolution are now 4-0-1 in their last five matches, and 5-1-1 in their last seven.

New England matched its season high with 16 shots in Saturday's contest.

Saturday's draw snapped a four-match losing streak against Inter Miami CF for New England.

M Carles Gil tallied for a second time in the last three contests, opening the scoring in the second half from close range. Gil finished the night with a season-high four shots and has reached the scoresheet in three straight matches.

Gil has now registered five goals and seven assists over 10 career games played against Inter Miami CF.

GK Matt Turner made nine saves, topping his previous season high from Wednesday's victory and matching his MLS career high set on two previous occasions, most recently Sept. 7, 2019 at New York City FC.

F Dor Turgeman registered five shots with three on target, both new MLS single-game highs for the Israel international.

M Alhassan Yusuf made his 50th MLS appearance, logging 89 minutes in central midfield and completing 95.6 percent of his passes on the night.

Homegrown Player Peyton Miller earned his first start of the season, deputizing at left wing. The Unionville, Conn. native surpassed 3,000 MLS minutes played tonight.

F/W Luca Langoni came on at halftime for an injured Ilay Feingold and contributed three key passes.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #9

New England Revolution 1 at Inter Miami CF 1

April 25, 2026 - Nu Stadium (Miami, Fla.)

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant Referee: Nick Uranga

Assistant Referee: Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira II

Video Asst. Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 77 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 2 (Unassisted) 56'

MIA - Germán Berterame 3 (Unassisted) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

MIA - Tadeo Allende (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 59'

MIA - David Ruiz (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 68'

MIA - Micael (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+2

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Ilay Feingold (Luca Langoni 45'); Brooklyn Raines, Alhassan Yusuf (Diego Fagundez 89'); Peyton Miller, Carles Gil ©, Griffin Yow (Jackson Yueill 71'); Dor Turgeman (Tanner Beason 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Andrew Farrell, Eric Klein, Cristiano Oliveira, Marcos Zambrano

Inter Miami CF: Dayne St. Clair; Micael, Maximiliano Falcón, Gonzalo Luján (Ian Fray 69'); Noah Allen (Tadeo Allende 45'), David Ruiz (Preston Plambeck 69'), Rodrigo De Paul, Facundo Mura (Cesar Abadia-Reda 76'); Germán Berterame, Lionel Messi ©; Luis Suarez

Substitutes Not Used: Rocco Rios Novo; Santiago Morales, Dániel Pintér, Daniel Sumalla, Alexander Shaw







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