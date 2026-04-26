Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, at Home against the NE Revolution

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (5W-1L-4D, 19 points) secured a point tonight in a 1-1 draw at home against the New England Revolution. Striker Germán Berterame was on target to help secure the result at Nu Stadium.

The draw sees Inter Miami extend its current unbeaten run this regular season to nine (5W, 4D).

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón and Micael formed the back three, with Facundo Mura and Noah Allen playing further ahead as wingbacks; Rodrigo De Paul and David Ruiz started in midfield; captain Leo Messi, Luis Suárez and Berterame led the team in attack.

Notably, Academy products Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla featured on the matchday squad on short-term agreements on loan from Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. Plambeck ultimately entered the match in the 69th minute in what marked his debut both for our First Team and in MLS.

Match Action

Suárez came close to finding the opener in the 8th minute with a powerful half volley from the left side of the box that forced a save from the visitor's goalkeeper.

Messi followed up with a left-footed hit from the top of the box in the 11th minute that ultimately was saved. Our captain once again came close to breaking the deadlock in the first minute of added time, but his shot from outside the box was saved and the match went into the break scoreless.

New England Revolution opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from Carles Gil in the 56th minute.

Inter Miami equalized through Berterame in the 76th minute, with the Mexican international pouncing on a rebound after an initial attempt from Suáez from inside the box to strike from close range. The goal took his tally to three this regular season.

St. Clair delivered several important saves to preserve the result throughout the remainder of the match, including a key intervention in the fifth minute of stoppage time. In all, the Canadian international recorded six saves this evening.

The 1-1 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to secure a point.

Next Up

Next, Inter Miami will gear up to host rivals Orlando City SC at Nu Stadium next Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 63%

NE - 37%

Shots:

MIA - 18

NE - 16

Saves:

MIA - 6

NE - 9

Corners:

MIA - 7

NE - 1

Fouls:

MIA - 14

NE - 7

Mauricio Venegas







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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