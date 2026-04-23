Head Coach Hoyos, De Paul Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF head coach Guillermo Hoyos and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have been named to the the Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for week 9 of the 2026 regular season. Both El Motorcito and the Argentine tactician earn their first Team of the Matchday honors of the campaign after playing pivotal roles in Inter Miami's 0-2 road victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night.

Hoyos earns Team of the Matchday recognition for the first time this season after guiding Inter Miami to an important result away from home. In just his second match in charge, he led the team to three valuable points, lifting Inter Miami into second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

De Paul also features in the TOTM following a standout performance in midfield, highlighted by a spectacular late goal. With the match still scoreless in the 82nd minute, Segovia played a pass to De Paul outside the box down the left side of the pitch directly from a corner kick, where the Argentine set up before curling the ball to the top-right corner from long range as he tallied his second strike this regular season.

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2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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