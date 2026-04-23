St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC returns home to Energizer Park to face San Jose Earthquakes for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.

How to Watch

Stream: MLS on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Neil Sika (play-by-play), Kyndra de St. Aubin (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera (play-by-play/analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst) Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Schedule of Events

It's Educators Night and we'll be celebrating STL's brightest all night long. Get downtown early to enjoy the pre-match festivities at CITY Block Party including music, games, and more on Lou Fusz Plaza. You can also check out the Merch of the Match, our new Series Six Cap Collection, at CITY Pavilion.

Last Time Out

CITY SC was on the road last weekend at Seattle Sounders where they fell 4-1. In his return to the field, Eduard Löwen scored the lone goal for St. Louis in second-half stoppage time. The goal was Löwen's 20th career goal with CITY SC. Saturday's match was the final away match of the month for CITY SC as the team had three matches on the road in New York, Dallas, and Seattle.

St. Louis CITY SC versus San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis is undefeated against San Jose across all competitions with a perfect 6-0-0 record. St. Louis has outscored San Jose 14-4 in their previous contests. Last year, CITY SC beat the Earthquakes 2-1 in May at home then 3-1 at PayPal Park in September. St. Louis will look to bring their recent strong play at Energizer Park to Saturday's match, as the team has only dropped one game at home this season and has conceded just three goals. Over their last five matches, CITY has scored 10 goals.

Scouting San Jose

San Jose sits in first place in the Western Conference standings with an 8-1-0 record and 24 points. The Earthquakes have conceded just four goals while scoring 22. San Jose's only loss of the season came at home against Seattle Sounders in March. The Quakes played Austin at home on Wednesday night and won 5-1. The squad has nine different goal scorers, with forwards Ousseni Bouda and Preston Judd leading the way with five goals each. Midfielder Niko Tsakiris has recorded six assists.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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