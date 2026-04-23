St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC returns home to Energizer Park to face San Jose Earthquakes for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night. Every CITY SC match this season will be streamed live on Apple TV.
How to Watch
Stream: MLS on Apple TV
Apple TV Talent (English): Neil Sika (play-by-play), Kyndra de St. Aubin (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera (play-by-play/analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst) Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
Schedule of Events
It's Educators Night and we'll be celebrating STL's brightest all night long. Get downtown early to enjoy the pre-match festivities at CITY Block Party including music, games, and more on Lou Fusz Plaza. You can also check out the Merch of the Match, our new Series Six Cap Collection, at CITY Pavilion.
Last Time Out
CITY SC was on the road last weekend at Seattle Sounders where they fell 4-1. In his return to the field, Eduard Löwen scored the lone goal for St. Louis in second-half stoppage time. The goal was Löwen's 20th career goal with CITY SC. Saturday's match was the final away match of the month for CITY SC as the team had three matches on the road in New York, Dallas, and Seattle.
St. Louis CITY SC versus San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis is undefeated against San Jose across all competitions with a perfect 6-0-0 record. St. Louis has outscored San Jose 14-4 in their previous contests. Last year, CITY SC beat the Earthquakes 2-1 in May at home then 3-1 at PayPal Park in September. St. Louis will look to bring their recent strong play at Energizer Park to Saturday's match, as the team has only dropped one game at home this season and has conceded just three goals. Over their last five matches, CITY has scored 10 goals.
Scouting San Jose
San Jose sits in first place in the Western Conference standings with an 8-1-0 record and 24 points. The Earthquakes have conceded just four goals while scoring 22. San Jose's only loss of the season came at home against Seattle Sounders in March. The Quakes played Austin at home on Wednesday night and won 5-1. The squad has nine different goal scorers, with forwards Ousseni Bouda and Preston Judd leading the way with five goals each. Midfielder Niko Tsakiris has recorded six assists.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026
- St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Unveils Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration Presented by Kroger - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Participate in 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, Texas - St. Louis City SC
- adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes erase early deficit, erupt for five second-half goals to improve to 8-1-0 for first time in club history - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rapids Earn a Point on the Road in 0-0 Draw with LAFC - Colorado Rapids
- LAFC Plays to 0-0 Draw with Colorado Rapids - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF - Real Salt Lake
- Galaxy Come up Short in 2-1 Loss to Columbus Crew - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake - Inter Miami CF
- Recap: Rapids Draw with LAFC to Earn First Point in BMO Stadium - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 to Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium - San Diego FC
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC - Houston Dynamo FC
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Other Recent St. Louis City SC Stories
- St. Louis CITY SC Set to Play San Jose Earthquakes at Home on Saturday Night
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy Teams to Participate in 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, Texas
- St. Louis CITY SC Falls on the Road to Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field
- St. Louis CITY SC Takes on Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Saturday Night
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