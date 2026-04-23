San Diego FC Announces Dexcom as Official Glucose Biosensing Partner
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today a multi-year partnership with Dexcom, naming the company as the Official Glucose Biosensing Partner of the Club. This collaboration underscores Dexcom's commitment to innovation, performance, and community health.
"Dexcom represents the kind of partner we want alongside us as we continue growing; innovative, purpose-driven, and deeply connected to San Diego", said SDFC CEO, Tom Penn. "Dexcom is a San Diego based innovator that is transforming how people manage their health every day. Their focus on performance, resilience, and cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with the culture we are building at our Club. We are proud to welcome Dexcom as a partner and look forward to making a meaningful impact together in our community."
Headquartered in San Diego, Dexcom is the global leader in real-time glucose biosensing technology, helping millions of people worldwide better manage metabolic health and improve their overall wellbeing. The partnership reflects Dexcom's deep roots in the region and its commitment to empowering individuals through data driven insights and life changing innovation.
"We are proud to partner with San Diego FC at such an exciting moment for the Club and our city," said Anne Santoro, SVP of Marketing, Dexcom. "Our mission is to empower people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Partnering with San Diego FC allows us to extend that mission into the community- promoting wellness, education, and inspiring individuals to perform at their best every day."
Through this partnership, SDFC and Dexcom will collaborate on impactful community initiatives centered on health, wellness, and nutrition education throughout the year. As part of these efforts, the Club will support Dexcom's Warrior program by helping identify and celebrate participants from the broader San Diego community who share a meaningful connection to the Club. In addition, Dexcom will receive prominent field-level branding and in-stadium visibility during all SDFC home matches, bringing Dexcom's presence directly into the matchday experience.
To learn more about SDFC's official Club partnerships, please visit SanDiegoFC.com/Club/Partnerships. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC
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