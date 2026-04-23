Real Salt Lake Falls 0-2 to Reigning MLS Cup Champs Inter Miami CF

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah (Wed.) - Real Salt Lake (5-2-1, 16 points, 5th West) fell 0-2 to reigning MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF (5-1-3, 18 points, 2nd East), on Wednesday night in front of another sold-out crowd of 21,512, the fourth-largest crowd in America First Field's 18-year history.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni following the 0-2 Loss to Inter Miami C.F. @ America First Field on Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made one change to the starting XI following the commanding 4-2 victory over San Diego Saturday, bringing DF Sam Junqua into the lineup following a warm-up injury aggravation for DF Lukas Engel. Two changes were made to RSL's bench, as Uruguayan DF Juan Manuel Sanabria and Kobi Henry, both available as substitutes.

The Claret-and-Cobalt opened the match with energy, in the fourth minute 19-year-old Zavier Gozo used impressive footwork to break past a Miami defender and sent the ball into the box for rookie FW Sergi Solans, who headed the ball just wide of the goal. Just moments later, RSL pushed forward again, scoring a goal that was ultimately called offside.

After trading offensive opportunities, GK and RSL captain Rafael Cabral showcased his presence between the posts making a massive 1v1 save against Miami MF Lionel Messi in the 21st minute to keep the visitors scoreless. The RSL defense worked as a unit, thwarting multiple offensive opportunities for Miami, including a blocked free kick just outside of the box taken by Messi. After three minutes of stoppage time both teams headed into the locker room deadlocked at 0-0.

With no halftime substitutions the Claret-and-Cobalt continued to work the ball up and towards the visitors goal. In the 54th minute Gozo capitalized on the attack, sending a shot on goal just over the crossbar. RSL homegrown Justen Glad and Danish MF Stijn Spierings worked together seamlessly as a wall to clear a shot for Miami in the center of the box. In the 61st minute Sanabria entered the match and immediately made an impact, linking passes up the left side of the pitch with RSL starlet Diego Luna.

Real Salt Lake continued to knock on the door, with Luna as the attacking engine, in the 64th minute the midfielder sent a perfectly placed pass into the box for Gozo who's shot went just left of the goal, just moments later he put another ball into the box for Solans who got a touch before meeting the hands of the goalkeeper.

In the 76th minute, Luna took a beautiful free kick just outside the box, his shot curved just over the crossbar, further showcasing the home side's attacking opportunities. Three minutes later Nigerian forward Victor Olatunji subbed into the match for Solans.

The visitors won a corner kick in the 82nd minute and sent the ball to the top of the box for MF Rodrigo De Paul who scored for Miami. Just two minutes later FW Luis Suarez sent the visiting side up 2-0. The momentum of the match shifted in favor of the visitors once again, earning a free kick just shy of the penalty box in the 89th minute, Cabral punched out the shot by Messi to keep the ball out of the net.

With the loss tonight, RSL's six game unbeaten streak and four consecutive home wins comes to an end. The Claret-and-Cobalt showed moments of brilliance but were ultimately unable to capitalize and find the back of the net. Mastroeni's squad will look to bounce back quickly with its third match of the week this Sunday.

Real Salt Lake hits the road to close out its three match week this Sunday, April 26, taking on the LA Galaxy in Carson California at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is slated for 5pm MT and will be available to stream exclusively on AppleTV+.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 0: 2 MIA

MIA: Rodrigo De Paul (Telasco Segovia) 82' - In the 82nd minute, Telasco Segovia found Rodrigo De Paul at the top of the box, where the Argentine midfielder took one touch before curling a shot into the top-right corner to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

MIA: Luis Suárez (Germán Berterame) 83' - In the 83rd minute, Germán Berterame delivered a pass into Luis Suárez, who struck a first-time volley into the top-right corner to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

RSL: NOTES FROM RSL 0: 2 MIA

- The sold-out crowd of 21,512 tonight marks the fourth-largest crowd in America First Field history

- Rookie RSL striker Sergi Solans saw his three-game scoring streak snapped tonight, leaving him with five goals in the first eight games of his first professional season

- RSL now looks ahead to Sunday's trip to LA Galaxy, seeking to display its trademark resilience during the Mastroeni era ... in 191 games played since August, 2021, RSL has dropped back-to-back matches on just 18 occasions

- GK and Captain Rafael Cabral has played every minute of all 48 games across all competitions since signing with RSLin January, 2025

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Sam Junqua; Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Aiden Hezarkhani, 86'); Zavier Gozo, Alex Katranis (Juan Manuel Sanabria 61'), Diego Luna, Morgan Guilabogui, Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji 79')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Pablo Ruiz, Dominik Marczuk, Zach Booth, Griffin Dillon

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Inter Miami C.F. (3-4-3): Dayne St. Clair; Gonzalo Lujan, Micael dos Santos, Maximiliano Falcon; Facundo Mura, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Noah Allen (Ian Fray 71'); Lionel Messi ©, Tadeo Allende (Luis Suarez 75'), Germán Berterame

Subs not used: Rocco Rias Novo, Santiago Morales, David Ruiz, Daniel Pinter, Daniel Sumalla, Casar Ezequiel Abadia-Reda, Alex Shaw

Head Coach: Guillermo Hoyos

Stats Summary: RSL / MIA

Shots: 11 / 18

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Saves: 5 / 4

Corner Kicks: 2 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

MIA: Noah Allen (Yellow Card - 43')

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 44')

RSL: Stijn Spierings (Yellow Card - 45 +4')

RSL: Diego Luna (Yellow Card - 58')

MIA: Micael dos Santos (Yellow Card - 58'')

MIA: Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card - 65'')







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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