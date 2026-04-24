Micro TDH and Sickick Confirmed Performances to Enhance Saturday's Matchday at Nu Stadium

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Beyond a match, Nu Stadium is a party!

Following two unforgettable matches after opening its doors, Nu Stadium is set to continue its hot streak of can't-miss special nights this Saturday, April 25, as Inter Miami CF hosts the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Headlined by a postmatch party featuring acclaimed Venezuelan singer Micro TDH and viral hitmaker Canadian DJ Sickick, here's everything you won't want to miss on Saturday!

Baptist Health Fan Zone Opening at 4 p.m. ET

Get here early and kick off the celebration with live entertainment, interactive games, giveaways, and more at the Baptist Health Fan Zone located across from the South Gate and the Royal Caribbean East Gate.

Can't-Miss Activations

Royal Caribbean: Test your skills and capture the moment with interactive games and photo opportunities. Games include the Iconic Shot challenge, Subsoccer tables, and a mini pitch. Fans can also snap photos at a custom truss featuring player cutouts, a themed backdrop, and an inflatable jersey.

Lowe's: Take on the Bucket Challenge, step into the photo booth, and visit the loyalty tent. Fans can enjoy giveaways, including hats, scarves, sunglasses, and rally towels.

Modelo: Visit the branded bar cart for sampling and exclusive giveaways.

Publix: Fun for all ages with a mini pitch, claw machines filled with giveaways, a photo booth, and a food sampling cart.

Red Bull: Feel the energy with music and vibes from the Red Bull DJ Booth.

Dominican-American Singer Richard Camacho to Perform National Anthem

Dominican-American singer Richard Camacho will deliver a special performance of the National Anthem ahead of kick off. Camacho is well-known for his work in the pop and Latin pop genres, including having been a member of award winning reggaeton and pop band CNCO.

F1 Driver Isack Hadjar Coin Toss

The pre-match coin toss will feature a special guest, as it will be carried out by Red Bull Formula One driver Isack Hadjar.

Teacher Appreciation / School Night

Educators and their impact on schools in our community will be honored on Teacher Appreciation / School Night. In appreciation of these groups, Teachers and Faculty will be able to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate.

As part of Teacher Appreciation / School Night, 2027 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year Roberto Rabelo and Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2027 Rookie Teacher of the Year Kristiian Jose Luciano will be honored for their achievements before the match. Teachers and support staff in attendance will receive a standing ovation, recognizing their contributions to shaping the future of our youth.

Reach out today for more information and make sure to grab your tickets while supplies last.

Micro TDH and Sickick at the Modelo After Party | The Terraces

Keep the energy going postmatch with a live set from Canadian DJ and producer Sickick alongside Venezuelan artist Micro TDH on the West side of the concourse at the Modelo After Party at The Terraces. The performance starts right after the match and is free for all fans!

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Get the Recently Dropped Exclusive adidas x Audi Inter Miami Merch at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store

Starting on Saturday through May 2, fans will be able to purchase the exclusive adidas x Audi Inter Miami merch collection in homage to Audi's Racing Team on matchday at the Inter Miami CF Team Store. The special collection features a jacket, shorts, and performance top!

adidas and Audi Team Up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise

More than just a team shop, the Inter Miami Official Team Store is a must-visit fan destination, spanning over 11,000 square feet across two levels, making it the largest team store in all of MLS.

Inter Miami Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Take your shot at winning big while supporting a great cause. Half the pot goes to one lucky fan, with proceeds benefiting the Inter Miami Foundation's work in education. Be on the lookout for the 50/50 Raffle staff around Nu Stadium to enter the raffle!

Nu Stadium Public Transportation Options and Incentive

Take public transportation to matches and enjoy a $10 food & beverage credit; plus multiple easy ways to arrive are available. All the information fans need to know about public transportation is broken down HERE.

Nu Stadium Single-Match Parking Passes

Secure your single-match parking passes HERE!

PLEASE NOTE: Single-match parking passes are only available on the Yellow Lot, as parking in the Audi Black Lot and the Red Lot is sold out. Fans who plan to park on-site must purchase a parking pass in advance. Due to high demand, parking is expected to sell out, and on-site purchases will not be available on matchday. This policy is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient arrival experience for all guests.

Routes to Nu Stadium

Plan your route and arrive early, with parking lots opening at 3 p.m. ET. All information about driving directions and ridesharing options to Nu Stadium is available.

Tickets

Secure your tickets for the match while supplies last.

Get your Season Ticket membership and enjoy all the benefits! Season Ticket holders secure the best pricing for MLS regular season home games, priority access to playoffs and other competitions, discounts on food, beverage, merchandise, parking, and more!

From start to finish - this is a matchday fans won't want to miss!

See you Saturday at Nu Stadium!







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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