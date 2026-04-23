Houston Dynamo FC Earn Second Consecutive Shutout Victory After 1-0 Home Win over San Diego FC

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned their second consecutive shutout victory tonight after posting a 1-0 home win over San Diego FC at Shell Energy Stadium, while holding the visiting team to one shot on target.

Forward Aliyu Ibrahim broke the scoreless tie with his first goal of the season in the 35th minute when midfielder Ondøej Lingr played a ball through to the Nigerian running into the right side of the box. Ibrahim then fired a powerful strike into the top left corner of the net to secure the score and Lingr's first MLS assist.

The result also marked Houston's second clean sheet this season, while tonight's victory marked the third consecutive victory in all competitions, with the inclusion of Houston's

4-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Houston played the final minutes of the match with 10 men after Lingr was shown a red card by referee Rubiel Vazquez in the 97th minute, while San Diego went down to 10 men in the 79th minute when Amahl Pellegrino fouled defender Felipe Andrade with a high foot while fighting for the ball in the air.

Houston's first shot on target came in the 11th minute when attacker Guilherme found midfielder Mateusz Bogusz at the top of the box, who fired a right-footed shot that found the hands of goalkeeper Duran Ferree.

The Dynamo had a dangerous chance in the 68th minute after Bogusz started an attack from midfield, dribbling to the top of the box and finding Ibrahim inside the right side of the box for a shot that missed the near post by inches.

Lingr nearly gave Houston their second of the night in the 74th minute when Bogusz played an overhead pass to Lingr, who dribbled past the visiting goalkeeper, cut to his right and firing a fight-footed shot that struck the left and right post.

Midfielder Héctor Herrera had a chance of his own in the last minute of second half stoppage time after almost finding the back of the net with a left-footed shot from near midfield.

Houston next travels to the state capital to face Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on Saturday, April 25, at Q2 Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.

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Houston Dynamo FC (4-4-0, 12 pts.) 1-0 San Diego FC (3-4-2, 11 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 8

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,838

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 0 0

San Diego FC 0 0 0

HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim 1 (Ondøej Lingr 1) 35'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Aliyu Ibrahim, Franco Negri, Antônio Carlos (C), Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade (Erik Sviatchenko 90'+1'); Diadié Samassékou (Artur 66'), Agustín Bouzat (Héctor Herrera 77'), Mateusz Bogusz (Lawrence Ennali 75'), Guilherme (Ezequiel Ponce 66'); Ondøej Lingr

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Sam Vines, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich

San Diego FC: Duran Ferree; Christopher McVey, Osvald Soe (Ian Pilcher 78'), Manu Duah, Oscar Verhoeven (Alejandro Alvarado 90'+1'); Jeppe Tverskov (C), Onni Valakari, Anibal Godoy (Marcus Ingvartsen 66'); Alex Mighten (David Vazquez 78'), Anders Dreyer; Lewis Morgan (Amahl Pellegrino 66')

Unused substitutes: CJ Dos Santos, Bryan Zamble, Bryce Duke, Emmanuel Boateng

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 14'

SD: Anibal Godoy (caution; foul) 38'

SD: Amahl Pellegrino (ejected; foul) 79'

HOU: Franco Negri (caution; foul) 90'+3'

HOU: Ondøej Lingr (ejected; foul) 90'+7'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant: Chris Elliott

Assistant: Jose Da Silva

Fourth Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: David Barrie

Weather: 73 degrees, partly cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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