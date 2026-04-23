adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise
Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
adidas and Audi, two of the Club's key partners, have teamed up to launch an exclusive line of official Inter Miami CF merchandise in homage to Audi's Racing Team. The special collection features shoes, jacket, shorts, and a jersey, and will be available for a limited time!
The exclusive adidas x Audi line of official Inter Miami merchandise will be available at all Inter Miami CF Team Store locations starting this Saturday, April 25, and will be available through Saturday, May 2. Make sure to grab your merch while supplies last!
Below we list out team store locations:
Inter Miami CF Team Store Locations:
Nu Stadium
Inter Miami CF Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, address: 1350 NW 55th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309)
Miami International Airport (located at Concourse D between Gate 27 and 28)
The new adidas x Audi exclusive IMCF merch line will be debuted by our First Team, with your favorite players set to sport the jersey of the striking collection pre-match ahead of our MLS regular season fixtures at Nu Stadium against the New England Revolution on April 25 and rivals Orlando City SC on May 2. Additionally, on both matchdays Audi will be setting up an RSQ8 high-performance luxury SUV coupé onsite at Nu Stadium outside of the Inter Miami CF Team Store for fans to snap a photo of/with that features the same look and feel as the merchandise line.
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- adidas and Audi Team up to Launch Exclusive Line of Inter Miami CF Merchandise
- Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake
- Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Academy Takes on the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX
- Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action on the Road against Real Salt Lake