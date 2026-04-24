San Diego FC Academy to Add U16 Team Ahead of 2026-27 MLS NEXT Season

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced the addition of a U16 team to its San Diego FC Academy, part of the Right to Dream community, set to begin competition in the 2026-27 MLS NEXT season. The new U16 team marks a significant milestone in the Club's long-term player development pathway.

With the introduction of the U16 squad, the San Diego FC Academy will feature three teams in its second year of existence - U13, U14, and U16 - continuing the Club's strategic and phased growth within MLS NEXT.

The U16 team will compete in the MLS NEXT's Pro Player Pathway against fellow MLS academies, providing a high-performance environment designed to bridge the gap between youth development and the professional game.

"This is an exciting moment of growth for our Academy," said Jeff Cook, SDFC EVP & Head of Academy. "The addition of our U16 squad is a critical step in building a complete player pathway at San Diego FC. It allows us to further align our methodology with the demands of the professional game, while accelerating the development of players who have the potential to progress into our first team environment. Through the Right to Dream model, we are committed to developing not only top footballers, but well-rounded young people prepared for success on and off the pitch."

A key pillar of this expansion is the continued integration of the Right to Dream Academy model with SDFC's first team environment. The U16 program is designed to accelerate the identification and development of top talent, with the goal of producing homegrown players ready to contribute at the professional level.

As part of the build-up to the inaugural U16 season, San Diego FC Academy has already begun its scouting and recruitment process. The Club will host an invite-only invitational ID Camp at the Sharp HealthCare Performance Center in early May, offering elite young players the opportunity to be evaluated within the Right to Dream development framework.

Like all Academy teams, the U16 squad will operate as a full Right to Dream program, emphasizing elite football training, academic excellence, and a comprehensive residential experience. This holistic approach ensures that each student-athlete is developed both on and off the pitch, in line with the Club's core philosophy.

San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy is proudly supported by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Front-of-Kit Partner and Palomar, the Official Training Jersey Partner, whose continued investment helps power a best-in-class environment for player development, education, and innovation.

A Continued Commitment to Player Pathway Development

The addition of the U16 team represents another step forward in SDFC's vision of building a fully integrated player pathway - from youth development through to the first team. By aligning its Academy structure with the demands of the professional game, SDFC is creating a clear and ambitious route for young players across San Diego, Tijuana, and beyond.

Further details regarding the U16 roster, schedule, and competition calendar will be announced at a later date.







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