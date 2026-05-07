San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up for San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, Presented by Adriana's Insurance
Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC), official media partner FOX 5, today unveiled new details, partners, and programming for San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration presented by Adriana's Insurance, a 39-day Soccer Celebration set to transform Mission Beach into San Diego's premier soccer destination this summer.
Positioned as San Diego's fan central and premier soccer experience of the summer, San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration will bring the global game to life with free, all-ages live entertainment, and immersive fan activations, and live viewings of FIFA World Cup 2026© matches from June 11 through July 19, 2026, at Fit Social in Belmont Park.
In addition to its Mission Beach residency, SDFC will collaborate with the City of Chula Vista and the Downtown Little Italy Association to host, live viewings for select USA and Mexico FIFA World Cup 2026© group stage matches.
San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration will feature live viewings of all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026©, alongside a dynamic lineup of programming designed to celebrate the sport and the San Diego community.
"Soccer thrives in San Diego, and SDFC is so pumped to host a Soccer Celebration beach party throughout the entire FIFA World Cup 2026©! From Mission Beach to Little Italy and Chula Vista, we will celebrate the San Diego way," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn.
A Summer-Long Soccer Celebration
Set against the backdrop of Mission Beach, the event will combine ocean views, boardwalk energy, and San Diego's signature summer culture to create a one-of-a-kind destination for fans of all ages. Throughout the 39-day run, San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration will deliver a fully immersive experience, including:
- Live FIFA World Cup 2026© match broadcasts on FOX 5 and FOX Sports platforms
- Dedicated local programming from FOX 5
- Appearances by special guests, executive coaching staff, and club personalities
- On-site FOX 5 talent and fan activations
- Live music, entertainment, and cultural performances
- Giveaways, pop-ups, and interactive fan experiences
- Exclusive merchandise drops
- Specialty food and beverage offerings
Event Details
Where:
Fit Social at Belmont Park, Mission Beach
3115 Ocean Front Walk, San Diego, CA 92109
Additional satellite locations in Chula Vista and Little Italy
When:
June 11 - July 19, 2026
Opening Weekend: June 11 - June 14
Doors open 90 minutes before the first match each day
Fans can kick off the summer at an electrifying opening weekend featuring:
- Live music and performances curated by Baja Beach Fest and If You See Me You See Me
- DJ sets from DJ Dynamiq & Friends, inspired by participating nations
- K-Pop Club Night featuring DJ Chen
- A community café experience by Por La Mañana
Opening Weekend Match Schedule (all times PT):
Thursday, June 11
12 p.m. - Mexico vs. South Africa
7 p.m. - Korea Republic vs. Czechia
Friday, June 12 12 p.m. - Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina
6 p.m. - USA vs. Paraguay
Saturday, June 13
12 p.m. - Qatar vs. Switzerland
3 p.m. - Brazil vs. Morocco
6 p.m. - Haiti vs. Scotland
9 p.m. - Australia vs. Türkiye
Sunday, June 14 10 a.m. - Germany vs. Curaçao
1 p.m. - Netherlands vs. Japan
4 p.m. - Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
7 p.m. - Sweden vs. Tunisia
Additional Activations Across Chula Vista and Little Italy
Chula Vista
- June 12 - Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
- June 18 - Downtown Third Avenue / Memorial Park
Little Italy
- June 12 - Little Italy Piazza della Famiglia
Official Partners of SDFC's Soccer Celebration:
- Adriana's Insurance
- California Bank + Trust
- DIRECTV
- Felix
- Hawthorne CAT
- Jameson
- Michelob ULTRA
Fans can RSVP now through San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration Hub for the FIFA World Cup 2026© Opening Weekend and Group Stage matches (June 11 - June 27) and sign up to receive the latest updates on San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration activations, match schedules, and more. Additional details to come.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 7, 2026
- Due to Demand, Upper Bowl Opened for Whitecaps FC Return to BC Place on August 1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati Head South for Saturday Night Match at Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- Applications Now Open for Mini Peaks Legacy Program - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Diego FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to First Team Contract Through 2026 - LA Galaxy
- Philadelphia Union Announce Soccer Celebration Presented by Michelob Ultra - Philadelphia Union
- Keys to the Match: Bounce Back - New York City FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce Justyne Freud as SVP of Marketing & Brand Strategy, Elizabeth DeFeo as VP of Partnerships - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up for San Diego FC's Soccer Celebration, Presented by Adriana's Insurance - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Loan Midfielder Tucker Lepley to USL Championship Side Oakland Roots SC - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC to Host Belgium National Team as a FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Training Site - Seattle Sounders FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Heads to Denver to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday Night - St. Louis City SC
- Leo Messi Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Soccer Capital Summer Announces Live Entertainment - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United to Play the Ethiopia National Team in a Friendly at Audi Field on July 11 - D.C. United
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- Toronto FC Post Important Entry Details for Record-Breaking Match on May 9 - Toronto FC
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- LAFC Bows out of Concacaf Champions Cup After 4-0 Defeat at Toluca FC - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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