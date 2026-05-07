LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to First Team Contract Through 2026

Published on May 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed midfielder Troy Elgersma to a first-team contract from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with club options for the 2027 sprint season, the 2027-28 season, and the 2028-29 season.

Elgersma had previously been called up by the Galaxy on four short-term agreements from VCFC and made his MLS debut in the 90th minute of the Galaxy's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on May 2. The midfielder was also part of matchday rosters for contests against Deportivo Toluca FC, Columbus Crew, and Real Salt Lake in April.

The 21-year-old has appeared in seven matches (all starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2026 campaign, tallying two goals and one assist. Most recently, he found the back of the net in VCFC's match against Austin FC II on April 18. Elgersma signed a professional contract with Ventura County FC in February 2026 following a four-year collegiate career at American University in Washington, D.C.

"Troy has been a consistent performer and great teammate since joining the club, and he's taken full advantage of every opportunity he's been given," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "He has impressed our staff with his work rate, intelligence, and versatility in training with the first team. We believe Troy has earned this opportunity and we look forward to his continued growth with the Galaxy."

A product of Orange County based Pateadores soccer club, Elgersma went on to become one of the most accomplished players in American University men's soccer history, having recorded 15 goals and 14 assists in 55 starts across 4,805 minutes played. He earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2024 and was named Midfielder of the Year in 2025. His 14 career assists rank 11th all-time at AU. A two-time team captain, the Redlands, California native capped his collegiate career with an outstanding 2025 season, posting a career high seven goals and one assist before joining Ventura County FC.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Troy Elgersma from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with club options for the 2027 spring season, the 2027-28 season, and the 2028-29 season on May 7, 2026.

Troy Elgersma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 175

Date of Birth: May 17, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Redlands, CA, USA

Citizenship: United States







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