Paintsil Scores as LA Shares Points with Vancouver at Dignity Health Sports Park

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy (344, 13 points) earned a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (811, 25 points) at Dignity Health Sports Park. After a scoreless first half, LA struck early in the second frame with a goal from Joseph Paintsil before Vancouver responded late, equalizing off a set piece to pull level and split the points.

Goalscoring Plays

LA - Joseph Paintsil (Lucas Sanabria), 46th minute: Sanabria intercepted a pass from the Vancouver goalkeeper and played it to Paintsil, who finished with a powerful shot from close range at the near post to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead.

VAN - Mathias Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter), 82nd minute: Following a set piece awarded to Vancouver, Berhalter delivered a cross from the left wing into the box, where Laborda headed in the late equalizer.

Postgame Notes

LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil scored the lone goal of the match for the home side, his fourth contribution (two goals, two assists) in the last four matches overall.

21-year-old midfielder Troy Elgersma made his MLS debut tonight as a second-half substitute. Elgersma was named to the squad via a Short-Term Agreement from the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC.

Joseph Paintsil led the game in both top speed with 33.02km per hour and total sprints with 27. In addition, Paintsil drew a game-high seven fouls.

The Galaxy extended their scoring streak to 20 consecutive matches with Joseph Paintsil's second-half strike, continuing the longest active scoring streak in MLS.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy begin a three-match road trip in Georgia against Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next Saturday, May 9 (4:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV). From there, the G's head to Kansas for a midweek contest against Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park on Wednesday, May 13 (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV). Then, the Galaxy wrap up the road swing three days later with a visit to Seattle to take on Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday, May 16 (6 p.m. PT, Apple TV).

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Date: May 2, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA

Weather: Cloudy and 64°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy

0 1 1

Vancouver

0 1 1

LA: Joseph Paintsil (Lucas Sanabria), 46'

VAN: Mathias Laborda (Sebastian Berhalter), 82'

Lineups LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D John Nelson, D Emiro Garcés, D Jakob Glesnes, D Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane, 79'); M Lucas Sanabria (Elijah Wynder, 75'), M Justin Haak (Troy Elgersma, 90'), M Marco Reus (Edwin Cerrillo, 46'); F Harbor Miller (Maya Yoshida, 79'), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes not used: Novak Mićović, Chris Rindov, Isaiah Parente, Ruben Ramos Jr.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Mathias Laborda, D Tristan Blackmon, D Tate Johnson, D Edier Ocampo; M Sebastian Berhalter (Oliver Larraz, 88'), M Andres Cubas (Kenji Cabrera, 62'), M Jeevan Badwal, M Cheikh Sabaly (Aziel Jackson, 62'), M Emmanuel Sabbi (Bruno Caicedo, 62'); F Brian White

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer, Ranko Veselinovic, Rayan Elloumi, Jean-Claude Ngando, Mihail Gherasimencov

Stats Summary

LA VAN

Shots

7 19

Shots on Goal

2 5

Saves

4 1

Corner Kicks

1 2

Fouls

11 17

Offsides

2 1

Possession

42.3%

57.7%

Misconduct Summary

LA: Mauricio Cuevas (caution) 26'

VAN: Andrés Cubas (caution) 33'

LA: Lucas Sanabria (caution) 65'

VAN: Édier Ocampo (caution) 66'

LA: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 67'

VAN: Sebastian Berhalter (caution) 84'

VAN: Tristan Blackmon (caution) 87'

LA: Jakob Glesnes (caution) 90+1'

LA: Gabriel Pec (caution) 90+3'

VAN: Oliver Larraz (caution) 90+5

Officials

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Mike Nickerson, Tyler Wyrostek

Fourth Official: Ramy Touchan

VAR: Michael Radchuk

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On the physicality of the game and the Galaxy's defensive effort:

"It's been coming out of the road trip and the Columbus game, it's something that we've talked internally. Like we need to show up to the competition, and we knew we were going to play in these two games. And regardless if it's there's two teams we played against or whoever it is in the future, we need to show up for the competition and play physical. These are two teams, RSL, and now them, that are hyperaggressive, play off of the balls they can win in high position, athletic around the field. This team was the No. 1 fouling team in the League. You could see that tonight, and you've got a battle fire with fire, right. So I thought the guys did a good job of standing up to that type of thing. We were ahead for most of the game and we were in a position to win it. So I was, again, I was proud of the guys in the battle and the fight and the defensive for the and getting the go ahead goal and we got to see it out. That's where we fell short on what I thought was a foul we didn't need to commit against a sideline with a player facing backwards. Having said that, we had also just gone to three center backs on the field. So we were about as big as we could possibly be in that moment, and we have to be able to deal with that situation, even though it happened. Yeah, that ends up being the difference in three points, and instead, we take one."

On JT Marcinkowski's performance and how it improves the group's confidence:

"You need that from a goalkeeper. I felt early in the season, if I'm being honest, you know, we probably needed a save here or two there, and it might have preserved us a couple points. I think in this last stretch of games, J.T. has been able to pick up one a game or something along those lines, where he makes a great save, and you need that. You need that across the season. And so J.T. had a big one today. It was huge. It kept the game at zeros. It gave us a chance to get on top of the game, and then it became, again, a game of trying to see it out. You're always going to need a keeper to come up with a save, not necessarily every game, but certainly along the road you're going to have to get it done. He did a nice job of that."

On Troy Elgersma's MLS debut:

"He's a new player to the club and he has been playing with the second team. He's a young man who is athletic. He's versatile positionally. He can play wingback. I don't even know if he knows what his position is; he's been so versatile and where he's played over the last few years and the different clubs that he's been at. So he's a guy who brings competitive spirit. He brings, again, a little size, some verticality in his running. He's a trustworthy defender. Like all the things that you can start to build a workmanlike career on, and he's got those things. So good, honest kid. A learner, a guy who is open-minded. So we put him on what role to do and he can take it on. So again, somebody that can be helpful on a day like this. At some point he's got to get his debut, and we threw him into the deep end for this one."

On Joe Paintsil's strengths and versatility:

"What he gives us is he's fast as hell, and he can run behind anybody from anywhere at any moment. It gives you something that the opposition really has to respect. It gives you something that the opposition is fearing at all times. And that can help everybody a little bit. And so for us, he's a guy that with his pace and with his direct running, he's going to get chances that nobody else can get because he's able to do some of those things. So again, when he's in a central part of it, I feel like he's sometimes more involved in the game than when he's on the wing. Sometimes I feel like you can see him in stretches and not see him in stretches. And I feel like now that he's been in the middle the last few games, I feel he's really involved in more actions. And for center backs who sometimes like bigger guys they can deal with, when they have a small, quick guy who is as shifty and as fast as he is, it's a nightmare for those guys. Again, when we can use him in different places, he always brings the thing that Joe brings, which is the capacity to get behind the opposition and cause all kinds of problems both in transition but in also sometimes in just our attacks, our building of our attacks. Everybody needs something that does that -- or someone who goes behind, and Joe is our No. 1 guy in being able to do that for sure."

LA Galaxy Midfielder Justin Haak

On playing in a midfield role:

"I enjoy playing in the midfield a lot. I think you can do a little more than at center back, but especially I think this team needed maybe a little bit more bite. We've been talking a lot about playing too nice and trying to be a little bit more dirty, and I think that's something that I can definitely bring. And I've definitely been trying to bring that the past two games. And I think that's why maybe we weren't so good on the ball. We've had less possession these past two games but we're still able to get good results. Could have been better today but a big part of that is just having more fight and I feel like I'm able to bring that in the midfield."

On playing with more physicality recently:

"Yeah, I mean, first of all, I think great teams find different ways to win, and I think we found a different way to win versus RSL, and we were very close to finding a way to win today.

We just let ourselves down, really, on the set piece. But I think going forward, it's adding the two parts of our game together. We showed really good fight the past two games. We had moments where we're very good on the ball and have some nice plays moving forward. But it's really about if we can sometimes slow the game down and keep possession a little bit, we can also rest with the ball, and then we'll be even cleaner. Because I think especially in this first half, there was times when we're doing a lot of chasing and everybody's putting the work in. But once we regain the ball, it's a little bit more difficult just because we've been defending for so long. So, you see more turnovers and that's why we found ourselves in the position we were today. But I'll say it again: The fight has really been there, and I think it was there today throughout the whole game."

On Marco Reus's leadership:

"Well, Marco is a big voice in the locker room and obviously he is one of the greatest player to ever play. He has a full career of amazing experiences. So, when he talks, we respect it a lot. And there was a moment where he kind of brought everybody in, and he got a little bit mad at us and said we need to be more dirty. We can't always play nice. I think the team has done a good job of listening to that."

On having Jakob Glesnes back on the pitch after his injury:

"It's very nice. Always competing against him the past few years in the East, it's nice to now have him behind my back. I think you can always count on him to win his 1v1 duels. He has a loud voice and good presence on the field. He's been, again, one of the best defenders for a reason. And now he's finally back from his injury he's getting in the games again, and he's just going to continue to keep getting better."

LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil

On the team's momentum:

"At the start of the season, it wasn't like the way we started with RSL and also Vancouver. I think with the determination and fight and spirit we have now, I think we need to just keep going. And no matter what now, we need to take each game at a time because it's really important for us to try and to keep -- and to win games now because our aim is to be in the playoffs at the end of the day. We'll see what will happen. But yeah, I think the boys are really eager, eager to learn and go and give everything. Give our whole body, spirit and soul to this team and to give a hundred percent. As I said, this is football. You can give everything. They also give everything to also win. So it's a battle between two teams. But the one that makes mistakes and the one that really doesn't start well always end up having a mess-up game. The mentality of the boys were really good, and we will all keep on doing like that. Even if we are playing away or home game that, is the mentality that we want."

On his message to Elijah Wynder following a missed opportunity:

"Keep going no matter what. We rise, we fall. So if it doesn't go well, that doesn't mean you are a failure. Just raise your banner high, your head high and just focus on what is next. Because what is now, it's just gone. We just focus on the future. More to come. What if the next game he's going to score three, two goals? We just wish the best for him. And he is a really amazing player, and he can do more. He can do better. He can do extremely great. We believe in him. Everybody believes in him. Nobody puts any blame on him. Never. Even if someone puts the blame on him, I'm going to fight. Because I don't really care. Even most of the best players in the world miss chances. So if he misses chances, that doesn't mean he's not really a good player. He's an amazing player. He needs to focus on himself and believe in himself and just keep going. That's the only thing I can give him."

On being fouled a game-high seven times:

"Yeah, they always try to frustrate me. The only thing frustrating me is just to kick me and try to make a foul for me to always complain and all this kind of thing. As you can see, I was really calm today. No matter what just happen, I just keep going. Because the more I get a little bit pissed, that's when I'm really out of the game. So I manage it. The coach tells me to be calm no matter whatever happens. Because I know that's what they are going to do, kick and just try to [mess] with my mind and everything. At the end of the day, I just let it go, focus on the game, keep the game flowing and just try to help the team. That is the most important thing for me."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

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