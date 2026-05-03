Munteanu's Brace Downs New York City FC 0-2

Published on May 3, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC fell to a 2-0 defeat against D.C. United at Citi Field on Sunday. Despite creating several good chances, Louis Munteanu opened the scoring in the 29th minute before adding a second from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Match Recap

A sun-drenched afternoon at Citi Field was the backdrop for New York City FC on Sunday as they welcomed D.C. United.

Pascal Jansen's side came into the game fresh off an emphatic midweek win against the Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup and were keen to make it back-to-back victories.

Jansen initially made two changes to the team that took on the Red Bulls, introducing Strahinja Tanasijević for the suspended Tayvon Gray, and Talles Magno for Malachi Jones.

Unfortunately, a knock during the warm-up forced Talles Magno out of the starting XI, with Jones coming into the starting lineup.

The hosts started well, and that saw Agustín Ojeda register an early effort on goal after latching onto a long clearance from Thiago Martins. He drove toward goal before firing a low shot across goal and just past the left-hand post.

In response, D.C. United launched an attack of their own after collecting a loose ball in midfield, with Brandon Servania eventually getting off a shot that forced a good save from Matt Freese. Servania would try again from range not long after, but once again Freese was up to the task.

The visitors continued to create chances, and in the 17th minute Louis Munteanu went close with a dipping half-volley that flew just past Freese's left post.

Munteanu would put D.C. ahead in the 29th minute after a long throw into the box bounced off Kai Trewin's foot and into his path, and he fired it past Freese from close range.

New York City were forced into a first-half change in the 36th minute after Aiden O'Neill picked up an injury in a tackle. Andrés Perea replaced him in midfield.

The hosts were given a great chance to draw level from a free kick minutes later. Nicolás Fernández Mercau did brilliantly to get it up and over the wall but was denied a great goal by an acrobatic save from former New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

They went close again in the 43rd minute after a passing move in the final third eventually led to Kai Trewin receiving the ball on the edge of the area.

The Australian international shifted it onto his left foot and fired a low shot that Johnson was able to gather.

D.C. responded with a chance of their own as another long throw caused chaos in the New York City FC box. This time the ball landed at the feet of Jackson Hopkins, but he could not beat Freese from close range.

The start of the second half saw no changes for either side as the sun retreated behind the clouds.

An early half-chance for New York City saw a Maxi Moralez delivery from a free kick bobble around inside the area. Unfortunately, no home team player was able to poke it goalward.

The hosts had the ball in the net in the 54th minute after Ojeda squared it across goal for Moralez to stroke home, but an offside flag cut celebrations short.

Fernández Mercau then drew another good save from Johnson in the 58th minute. His fierce strike from just outside the area was palmed away by the goalkeeper.

That was quickly followed by a great in-swinging cross from Jones that was taken off the head of Moralez.

The 63rd minute saw two changes for New York City FC as Hannes Wolf and Keaton Parks replaced Jones and Tanasijević.

New York City continued to push for an equalizer, and that saw Wolf involve himself in the play. A cross from Moralez found him in space, but he could not make decisive contact on the ball.

D.C. United had spent much of the half defending their lead, but were handed a great chance to double their advantage in the 74th minute after being awarded a penalty-Keaton Parks, the man adjudged to have committed the foul from another D.C. United long throw.

Munteanu stepped up to take the spot kick, and after settling himself, fired it low into the bottom-right corner.

Jansen's second change of the day came in the 80th minute as he introduced Jonny Shore and Seymour Reid in place of Raul Gustavo and Ojeda.

Not long after that, Moralez tried to inspire a comeback with a dangerous in-swinging cross that was plucked out of the air by Johnson.

Freese was called into action early in stoppage time to parry away a shot from Aarón Herrera.

At the other end, first Kai Trewin and then Parks drew good saves from Johnson in quick succession. The pair both tried to beat the shot-stopper with headers.

That would prove to be the last chance of note on a day New York City FC suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Columbus Crew on Sunday, May 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 3, 2026

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