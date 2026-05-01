New York City FC to Face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - New York City FC announced today that the Club will face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The 'Boys in Blue' will travel to Ohio to face Columbus at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 7:30pm ET. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Away tickets to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal match will become available on Monday, May 4. Once they are made available, you can secure your away tickets at https://www.newyorkcityfc.com/tickets/away-matches.

New York City FC participated in the tournament from 2015 to 2023 and in 2025, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marks the third time the Club has reached the Quarterfinals in tournament history. In 2024, MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, New York City FC II, represented the Club in that edition. The Pigeons set a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup record for the deepest run by a reserve team, reaching the Round of 16.

About the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. was renamed to honor American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt. The 2026 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. Nashville SC of MLS is the defending U.S. Open Cup Champion. The 110th edition of the tournament concluded on October 1, 2025, with NSC defeating Austin FC to claim the Tennessee club's first piece of major silverware.

The official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is ussoccer.com/us-open-cup. Fans can also follow the competition on X/Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.







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