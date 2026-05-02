SKC Hosts Seattle on Saturday Afternoon
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Sporting Kansas City News Release
After playing the club's last three matches on the road, Sporting KC returns home to host the Seattle Sounders FC at 1:30 p.m. CT this Saturday on Kids Day at Sporting Park.
The festivities will feature a rally towel giveaway at the gates while supplies last as well as special Sporting Style items including a summer scarf, a Snoopy youth tee and a Snoopy adult tee in addition to a postgame autograph session for Season Ticket Members and a postgame youth soccer camp on the pitch. Hill's Pet Nutrition will serve as the match title night partner and Sporting will unveil Blue's dog house on the Sporting Plaza pregame before disc dogs take the field at halftime.
Tickets are available on SeatGeek, including the Coca-Cola Family & Friends 4-Pack with four Price Chopper South Stand tickets, four 20-ounce Coca-Cola products and four orders of chicken tenders for only $100. Fans can also purchase a Kids Day ticket that includes a Sporting KC x Snoopy bucket hat.
The Western Conference match-up will see a Seattle Sounders side that is unbeaten in the club's last six MLS matches take on a Sporting squad that has lost six straight across all competitions. The Sounders boast the best defense in Major League Soccer this year -- with only four goals allowed in eight regular season games -- and will be up against an SKC offense that ranks last in MLS with seven goals scored amidst a 333-minute scoreless streak across all competitions.
Led by head coach Brian Schmetzer, the Sounders are off to the best eight-game start in club history with 19 points Seattle's roster features no shortage of MLS veterans with 10 players that have logged 150 or more career regular season appearances, headlined by U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Cristian Roldan with more than 400 career games played for the Sounders.
Roldan leads the Sounders with three goals this season and is joined in the Seattle attack by fellow Americans Jesus Ferreira -- who has recorded a team-high six assists this season across all competitions -- and Jordan Morris, who contributed a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over FC Dallas last week and who has 12 goal contributions (nine goals, three assists) in 12 career regular season appearances against Sporting Kansas City.
The reigning Leagues Cup champions are currently No. 6 in the Concacaf Club Ranking Index and have five players listed on the club's player availability report: Yeimar Gomez Andrade (out), Pedro de la Vega (out), Nikola Petković (out), Kim Kee-hee (questionable) and Ryan Sailor (questionable). Sporting will be without Kwaku Agyabeng (groin), Diego Borges (groin) and Justin Reynolds (hamstring), while Zorhan Bassong (hamstring) is questionable.
Saturday's showdown with the Sounders will be available to watch in English (Alex Heinert and Warren Barton) and Spanish (Oscar Salazar) on Apple TV in addition to a nationally-televised broadcast on FOX (Nate Bukaty and Devon Kerr) and FOX Deportes. Local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB (Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin) and La Grande 1340 AM (Josue Orantes and Diego Gutierrez). and Saturday's matinee match-up will also be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
2026 MLS Regular Season | Game 10
Saturday, May 2 | 1:30 p.m. CT (1:40 kickoff)
Sporting Park | Kansas City, Kansas
Broadcast Schedule
Watch: Apple TV | FOX | FOX Deportes
Listen: 810 AM, 1340 AM or SKC App
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