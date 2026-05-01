Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Quarterfinals at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, May 20, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff in Colorado is set for 8:00 p.m. with coverage for the match available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Altitude Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.

The Rapids advanced to the Quarterfinals following their shootout win over USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Following a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes, the match headed to extra time. Each team scored a goal apiece in the final five minutes of extra time, bringing the match to a shootout to determine who would advance to the next round. The Rapids came out on top by a final score of 5-4 following seven rounds, moving on to the Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2007.

The Earthquakes advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Minnesota United FC 4-2. A brace from Beau Leroux and goals from Niko Tsakiris and Jack Skahan were enough to give San Jose the victory. The club started their Open Cup campaign with a win over Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 32, defeating the USL Championship side 2-0.

Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to the match, which will be automatically loaded into their KSE Account Manager. Tickets for the general public can be found at https://am.ticketmaster.com/kse/buy/USOpenCup.







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