Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids will host the San Jose Earthquakes in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Quarterfinals at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday, May 20, U.S. Soccer announced today. Kickoff in Colorado is set for 8:00 p.m. with coverage for the match available on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Altitude Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids App.
The Rapids advanced to the Quarterfinals following their shootout win over USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Following a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes, the match headed to extra time. Each team scored a goal apiece in the final five minutes of extra time, bringing the match to a shootout to determine who would advance to the next round. The Rapids came out on top by a final score of 5-4 following seven rounds, moving on to the Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2007.
The Earthquakes advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Minnesota United FC 4-2. A brace from Beau Leroux and goals from Niko Tsakiris and Jack Skahan were enough to give San Jose the victory. The club started their Open Cup campaign with a win over Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 32, defeating the USL Championship side 2-0.
Colorado Rapids Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to the match, which will be automatically loaded into their KSE Account Manager. Tickets for the general public can be found at https://am.ticketmaster.com/kse/buy/USOpenCup.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026
- Never Too High, Never Too Low: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC to Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Busy Run - New York City FC
- CF Montréal to Visit Atlanta United this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Continues Homestand vs. SoCal Rival LAFC - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United to Face Orlando City SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC to Face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3 - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home for Saturday Matinee against Portland Timbers FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Join Mental Health Experts for the Third Annual Conversations with Cafecito Presented by Café Bustelo at Florida International University - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Postgame Note: 10-Man Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in Shootout Win over Switchbacks FC
- Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Colorado Rapids Defender Rob Holding Granted U.S. Green Card