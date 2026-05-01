Rapids Seek Season Sweep of Houston Dynamo on the Road
Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (4-5-1, 13 points, 7th West) will hit the road for their second matchup of the season against Houston Dynamo FC (4-5-0, 12 points, 9th West) on Saturday night. Kickoff at Shell Energy Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
The Rapids enter Saturday night looking for a repeat of their first matchup against the Dynamo, this time on the road in Houston. Both of these clubs will have momentum on their side, with each side winning in their most recent matchup in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup to advance to the tournament Quarterfinal round.
This past Wednesday, the Rapids hosted their USL Championship neighbors, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, in the third edition of the "I-25 Derby". In a back-and-forth contest, the two sides played to a tight contest that went to extra time following a 1-1 draw in regulation. With each team scoring a goal apiece in the final five minutes of extra time, the match headed to a shootout to determine who would advance to the next round. In suspenseful fashion, the Rapids came out on top by a final score of 5-4 following seven rounds, moving on to the Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2007.
Houston also saw success in their Open Cup match on Wednesday, defeating Louisville City 2-1 at Shell Energy Stadium. Similarly to the Rapids' match, this contest also went to extra time following a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes. Playing hero for the Dynamo was Ezequiel Ponce, who scored in the 101st minute to secure the victory for his side.
These clubs have already faced off once this season, with the Rapids dominating the first matchup on April 11. Colorado came out on top 6-2 thanks to stellar performances from multiple players. Braces from Rafael Navarro and then-debutant Kosi Thompson, paired with a goal from Josh Atencio, lifted the Rapids to their biggest victory up to this point of the season. The top performances led to Navarro, Thompson, and Head Coach Matt Wells all being named to MLS' Team of the Matchday.
Navarro will be a player to watch for Colorado in this match, with the Brazilian striker playing to his top form as of late. In his last 10 appearances across all competitions, the forward has now recorded 13 goal contributions (7g, 6a). With 11 of the goal contributions coming in MLS play, Navarro ranks first among all players in the league in the category up to this point of the season.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026
- LAFC Hits the Road to Take on Western Conference Rival San Diego FC on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Columbus Crew Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Chris Wondolowski National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Today at 4 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 1, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF - May 2, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- LA Galaxy Host Vancouver Whitecaps for WWE Night on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- St. Louis CITY SC Squares off against Austin FC on Sunday Night Soccer at Q2 Stadium - St. Louis City SC
- MATCH Preview: Houston Dynamo FC Host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference Matchup - Houston Dynamo FC
- Rapids Seek Season Sweep of Houston Dynamo on the Road - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Fourth Short-Term Agreement of 2026 - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Earthquakes to Face Colorado Rapids on Road in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on May 20 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Never Too High, Never Too Low: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Orlando City SC to Host Atlanta United FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Orlando City SC
- Keys to the Match: Busy Run - New York City FC
- CF Montréal to Visit Atlanta United this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- SDFC Continues Homestand vs. SoCal Rival LAFC - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United to Face Orlando City SC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC to Face Columbus Crew in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - Columbus Crew SC
- Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. DC United, 5/3 - New York City FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home for Saturday Matinee against Portland Timbers FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Host Charlotte FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF First Team Players Join Mental Health Experts for the Third Annual Conversations with Cafecito Presented by Café Bustelo at Florida International University - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Rapids Seek Season Sweep of Houston Dynamo on the Road
- Colorado Rapids to Host San Jose Earthquakes in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals
- Postgame Note: 10-Man Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in Shootout Win over Switchbacks FC
- Rapids Advance to Open Cup Quarterfinals in 7-Round PK Shootout Thriller
- Gameday Guide: Your Complete Guide to Our Open Cup Matchup with Colorado Springs Switchbacks