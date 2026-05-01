Keys to the Match: Busy Run

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Sunday's game will be the first of nine for New York City FC in the month of May. Between league play and a U.S. Open Cup clash against Columbus Crew, the games will come thick and fast for Pascal Jansen and his players. That represents a chance to build momentum and make a surge up the table. The quickest way to do that is via consistently good performances, rather than prioritizing results alone.

Given that matches will be arriving every few days, the mental side of the game becomes just as important as the physical. Quick turnarounds leave little time to dwell on setbacks or over-indulge after wins, meaning focus and consistency are essential.

Jansen has consistently stressed that he allows 24 hours to reflect on a game, and that may prove a vital tool during May as the team looks to stay light-footed and navigate a busy schedule.

Switch Up

René Weiler arrived at D.C. United during the tail end of last season and quickly implemented a 4-3-3 system.

In 2026, he has shifted that to a 4-4-2. Commonly referred to as an 'empty bucket' formation, it utilizes two more defensively minded central midfielders. The system typically looks to make the most of transition opportunities and catch an opponent on the break.

That being said, to study United's first goal against Orlando City at the weekend is to see a team comfortable passing through the thirds while committing runners into attack to create space. Other notable aspects of that performance included their willingness to shoot from distance, with the first two of their three goals scored coming from outside the penalty area. The third, a set piece, highlighted United's ability to score from different avenues.

After their U.S. Open Cup win midweek, New York City FC know all about the power of set pieces, and will no doubt be keen to explore every goal-scoring avenue they can when they welcome D.C. to Citi Field.

Form Guide

New York City FC hold the upper hand in this all-time series against D.C. United, winning 12 of the 25 meetings between the two teams.

The first of those wins came back in 2015, when goals from Tommy McNamara, David Villa and Kwadwo Poku gave New York City FC a 3-1 win. The most recent of those wins came in 2024, when a goal each from Santiago Rodríguez and Julián Fernández were enough for a 2-0 victory.

Last season saw D.C. claim the most recent of their eight wins. Despite going a goal down to Justin Haak's well-taken strike, a brace from Gabriel Pirani gave the Black and Red a 2-1 victory at Yankee Stadium. In 2026, the two teams both sit on 12 points, but are separated by three places, with New York City FC in 7th.

A win for Pascal Jansen's side could take them as high as fifth if results go their way, while D.C. will be hoping for a similar big jump with a win at Citi Field. The visitors would need a big goal difference swing to make the most of that opportunity, however.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 1, 2026

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