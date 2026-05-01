Columbus Crew Host New York City FC on Wednesday, May 20 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals

Published on May 1, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Following Thursday's Final Draw, U.S. Soccer announced today that the Columbus Crew will host their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals match against New York City FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+. The Crew advanced to the quarterfinals with 4-1 home win against USL League One side One Knoxville SC on April 29.

General admission tickets to the contest are now available here for only $20 apiece. Crew Season Ticket Members can acquire tickets through their Account Manager for $15 each.

With a win, the Black & Gold would advance to the semifinals on Sept. 15-16, when they would host the winner of the Orlando City SC-Atlanta United FC tilt. Based on the draw, this year's Final would be in Columbus on Wednesday, Oct. 21, if the Club reaches the championship match.

The Crew hold a 24-14-13 all-time record in the U.S. Open Cup, dating back to 1998. The Black & Gold won their first trophy in Club history on Oct. 24, 2002, defeating the LA Galaxy 1-0 at Historic Crew Stadium to claim the championship. In 2025, Crew 2 reached the Third Round after earning a 4-1 victory over NY Renegades in the First Round on March 19 and a 3-0 win against Lexington SC on April 1.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The prestigious tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only tournament in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.

The 2026 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $600,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $250,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $50,000 cash prize.







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