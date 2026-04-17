Columbus Crew Host USL League One Side One Knoxville SC on April 29 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Following their 3-0 victory over the Richmond Kickers on April 15 in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32, the Columbus Crew will host their Round of 16 match against USL League One side One Knoxville SC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will be available to stream live on Paramount+.
The winner of the match will advance to the tournament's quarterfinals, slated for May 19-20. The draw for the quarterfinals is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.
Tickets to the match are now available and can be purchased here, with prices set at $12 for the general public. Crew Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets through their Account Manager for $10.
The Crew hold a 23-14-13 all-time record in the U.S. Open Cup, dating back to 1998. The Black & Gold won their first trophy in Club history on Oct. 24, 2002, defeating the LA Galaxy 1-0 at Historic Crew Stadium to claim the championship. In 2025, Crew 2 reached the Third Round after earning a 4-1 victory over NY Renegades in the First Round on March 19 and a 3-0 win against Lexington SC on April 1.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's club championship and has crowned a champion annually since 1914 (with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19). The prestigious tournament is conducted on a single-game, knockout basis and open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. It is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. It is the only tournament in USA-based team sports where amateurs have the chance to play professionals in direct competition.
The 2026 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $600,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy - one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports - now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will earn $250,000, while the team that advances the furthest from each lower division will take home a $50,000 cash prize.
Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026
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- Colorado Rapids to Host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew Host USL League One Side One Knoxville SC on April 29 in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Columbus Crew SC
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- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Louisville City FC in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, April 29 - Houston Dynamo FC
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