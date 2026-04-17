MNUFC to Face San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today that the club will travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:00 p.m. CT. The fixture will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, and fans can watch the game live on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+.

Minnesota United advanced to the next round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating Sacramento Republic FC on Tuesday night in a dramatic 12-round penalty shootout following a scoreless draw in 120 minutes played. Loons' goalkeeper Alec Smir delivered key saves throughout the match and during the shootout, while Minnesota converted in the shootout to punch their ticket forward in the tournament.

MNUFC holds a 10-6-3 (W-L-D) record in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches following this past Tuesday's game, and notably, all three draws have ended in penalty shootout wins for the Loons.

In addition to learning its opponent during the Round of 32 draw on April 2, Minnesota received the No. 2 hosting priority position in their group draw for the Round of 16 match behind No. 1 hosting priority, San Jose Earthquakes (MLS). With San Jose winning their match on Wednesday night, that meant they would host the Round of 16 fixture.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.