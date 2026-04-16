Galaxy's CCC Run Ends against Toluca in Quarterfinals

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy saw its 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup run end in the Quarterfinals with a 3-0 defeat to Deportivo Toluca FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. An early goal and two secondhalf strikes from Toluca decided the fixture on aggregate through two legs.

Goalscoring Plays

TOL - Jesús Gallardo (Franco Romero), 10th minute: Toluca worked the ball across the top of the box, finding Gallardo on the left. The defender struck a left footed shot from the edge of the area into the top-left corner, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

TOL - Paulinho Dias (Hélio Nunes), 58th minute: Nunes found Paulinho making a run into the box, where the forward took a touch to control before finishing into the bottom right corner to double the lead for Toluca.

TOL - Paulinho Dias (Nicolás Castro), 64th minute: Castro played a through ball into the right channel for Paulinho, who ran onto it and finished with a chip shot.

Postgame Notes

Captain Maya Yoshida earned his 100th appearance for the LA Galaxy across all competitions with his start tonight.

LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil made his return to game action as a second-half substitute in the match. The Ghanaian international missed the club's previous seven matches after suffering an injury against Colorado on March 7.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy shift gears back to league play and hit the road for two 2026 MLS Regular Season contests. First up, the G's will visit FC Dallas on Saturday, April 18 (5:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Four days later, the Galaxy continue their trip to Ohio for an interconference battle against Columbus Crew on Wednesday, April 22 (4:30 p.m. PT, Apple TV) at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

Match Information

Match: LA Galaxy vs Deportivo Toluca FC

Date: April 15, 2026

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, California

Weather: Sunny and 68°F

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 0 0

Toluca 1 2 3

TOL: Jesús Gallardo (Franco Romero), 10'

TOL: Paulinho Dias (Hélio Nunes), 58'

TOL: Paulinho Dias (Nicolás Castro), 64'

Lineups

LA Galaxy: GK JT Marcinkowski; D Julián Aude, D Emiro Garcés (Elijah Wynder, 46'), D Maya Yoshida, D Miki Yamane; M Edwin Cerrillo (Lucas Sanabria, 68'), M Justin Haak, M Marco Reus (Isaiah Parente, 73'); F Erik Thommy (Joseph Paintsil, 67'), F Gabriel Pec, F João Klauss (Ruben Ramos Jr., 68')

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Novak Mićović, John Nelson, Mauricio Cuevas, Chris Rindov, Tucker Lepley, Harbor Miller

Toluca: GK Luis Garcia; D Diego Barbosa, D Bruno Mendez, D Everardo Lopez, D Simon Santiago; M Nicolás Castro (Franco Rossi, 82'), M Jesús Angulo (Marcel Ruiz, 73'), M Jesús Gallardo; F Franco Romero, F Helio Nunes (Pavel Perez, 63'), F Paulinho Dias (Jorge Diaz, 73')

Substitutes not used: Hugo Gonzalez, Antonio Briseño, Sebastián Córdova, Alexis Vega, Mauricio Isais, Oswaldo Virgen, Fernando Arce, Victor Arteaga

Stats Summary

LA TOL

Shots 12 11

Shots on Goal 4 5

Saves 2 4

Corner Kicks 3 3

Fouls 7 11

Offsides 2 5

Possession 56.8% 43.2%

Misconduct Summary

TOL: Diego Barbosa (caution) 54'

LA: Justin Haak (caution) 82'

Officials

Referee: Mario Escobar

Assistant Referees: Luis Ventura, Humberto Panjoj

Fourth Official: Bryan Lopez

VAR: Diego Ojer

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA Galaxy Postgame Top Quotes

LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney

On where the game got away from the team:

"Early in the first half both teams were in the same shape: 3-4-3 and 3-4-3... I felt like we were having a hard time within the duels [and] establishing some possession. Being able to play clean balls forward so we could get out of our half, being able to get balls behind that could let us shift field position. Feel like we lost a lot of duels, lost a lot of second balls for the night. We're battling out a bit and then we give up an early goal. I think we had the chance to block it. I think we should be able to block it if we go at it brave and we get our bodies between the ball and the goal. In the first half we were adjusting to try to find a structure [to] offset their man-to-man press and find some windows of time. It took us probably 20 minutes to get established. We tried to overload the midfield a bit differently and were able to build some attacks. I think [the opponent] managed the duels situation better than us. They were quicker than us to second balls. We were trying to get ourselves back into the tie, and were never able to get in front of the game I would say."

On how worrisome tonight's loss is moving forward:

"It's frustrating, I don't think it's worrisome. I think these games are very different than MLS games. I think the opposition is very different than MLS opposition. In all of these games there's takeaways for me in certain situations, it became a game of a lot of duels that we needed to win. There's things that I put in the bank and think about as we approach games that might look like duels, and guys who are handling the duels better than other guys, things like that. For me it's not super worrisome, I always knew that this [competition] against Toluca was going to be a battle, they're a very good team and it was going to be about how we could find our momentum and our moments inside of these games where we can try to make a difference and obviously score more goals than them. This was going to be a challenge and we weren't able to do it. We still have a really busy schedule right in front of us and we're on the road which is always going to be a challenge, but I think the group will show resiliency. All of our attention now can go to MLS and I think that's where were going to be, focusing on MLS. We have a tough road trip to Dallas and Columbus as the first way to get this thing started."

On the halftime subs and tactical shift at halftime:

"I brought Justin [Haak] back, was trying to put our two guys most comfortable on the ball in the build, trying to deal with their pressure, bring in another midfielder who could take a little bit higher. We went to more of a 4-3-3. We had to score three goals in 45 minutes, so we started to push numbers a little bit higher. I didn't feel like we had enough time to get our full backs from lower positions to higher positions in the game. We tried to shift our numbers higher a little bit more. That opens up some space between the lines sometimes if things breakdown, but we needed to score three in 45 minutes, so you have got to do something that is somewhat attacking in that situation. You can't stay with guys behind the ball."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2026

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